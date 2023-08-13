WI 47-1 (5) | IND VS WI, 1st T20 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Nicholas Pooran Take On Hardik Pandya
India Vs West Indies, 5th T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Hero Of The First Innings For Team India.
With the series finely poised at 2-2, India finds itself at a crucial juncture. As Sunday approaches, the team is determined to clinch the series victory and assert its dominance over the opposition. India showcased their dominance by easily chasing down West Indies' total of 178. Jaiswal's aggressive approach, highlighted by early boundaries, set the momentum for India's chase. Opening with a 10-run over and three fours off Holder, Jaiswal and Gill capitalized on a dynamic powerplay, amassing 66 runs without losing a wicket. The partnership hit a century in the tenth over, as both Jaiswal and Gill reached impressive fifties. West Indies struggled to contain India's relentless performance. Although the 165-run opening stand was eventually broken, it came too late for the Windies. With 18 balls to spare, India secured a comfortable victory. Earlier, Hetmyer's standout performance and Shai Hope's return couldn't lift West Indies beyond 178, proving inadequate against India's formidable display.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: India Need Quick Wickets
King and Pooran score 10 runs. Kuldeep Yadav concedes 14 runs, including a reverse slap four by Pooran. Chahal's over sees King and Pooran adding 8 runs.
LIVE Score WI 73/1 (7.2) CRR: 9.95 REQ: 7.34
West Indies need 93 runs in 76 balls
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: All Eyes On Pooran
Kuldeep Yadav delivers varied balls to Pooran and Brandon King. Pooran given out LBW but reversed due to glove contact. King scores 13 runs, including a six and a four. Arshdeep Singh's over has King hitting a six and a four. Rain starts to drizzle.
LIVE Score WI 53/1 (5.1) CRR: 10.26 REQ: 7.62
West Indies need 113 runs in 89 balls
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Pandya Vs Pooran
Hardik Pandya delivers a mix of lengths - Pooran hits two consecutive sixes, one lofted over long-on, another to deep mid-wicket. King misses a pull and a tuck. Arshdeep Singh's over sees a mighty six by Pooran over cow corner, followed by several close plays.
LIVE Score WI 31/1 (3) CRR: 10.33 REQ: 7.94
West Indies need 135 runs
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Arshdeep Strikes In His First Over
Jaiswal claims the catch as Arshdeep Singh dismisses Mayers. A back-of-a-length delivery stops on Mayers as he attempts a punch, resulting in a leading edge. The ball hangs in the air, and a retreating mid-off takes a well-judged catch. India draws first blood, with Arshdeep making an impact. Mayers departs for 10(5), including 1 four and 1 six.
LIVE Score WI 12/1 (1.2) CRR: 9 REQ: 8.25
West Indies need 154 runs
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: WI Off To A Quick Start
Hardik Pandya delivers a mix of lengths and angles. Mayers edges a loose drive for four, misses a pull, survives a close cutter, then confidently slices a six over point. Brandon King follows with an uppish shot for a single, ending the over.
LIVE Score WI 11/0 (1) CRR: 11 REQ: 8.16
West Indies need 155 runs
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: WI Restrict India
Axar's quick play helped India reach a decent score. They batted first but didn't match their last game. Akeal Hosein got two early wickets, but SKY and Tilak Varma stabilized. Despite losing wickets, SKY played well. When Hardik joined, they slowed down. SKY got fifty, then rain came. After, Hardik got out, and India lost 5 wickets in 4 overs. They couldn't finish strong, ending with fewer runs than they wanted.
LIVE Score IND 165/9 (20) CRR: 8.25
Innings Break
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Rain Stops Play Again
They're leaving the field once more due to the rain's return. These intermittent rain bursts are becoming frustrating. The covers are being brought out again, and similar to the previous instance, this delay is expected to be brief.
LIVE Score IND 161/8 (19.4) CRR: 8.19
Rain stops play
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: WI Bounce Back
Axar Patel manages crucial runs including a six, while Holder dismisses Suryakumar Yadav with an LBW decision overturned after a successful review.
LIVE Score IND 161/8 (19.4) CRR: 8.19
Rain stops play
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Hardik Pandya Departs
Shepherd concedes runs, including a six by Hardik Pandya, who is later caught out by Holder. Suryakumar Yadav remains steady, scoring 55 off 40.
LIVE Score IND 133/5 (17) CRR: 7.82
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Rain Stops Play
Players are leaving the field due to the increasing rain. The ground-staff promptly put on the covers. The players are taking their time to exit, suggesting the rain isn't too heavy. Hopefully, it's just a passing shower as the sky doesn't look too cloudy. The delay shouldn't be too long.
LIVE Score IND 121/4 (15.5) CRR: 7.64
Rain halts play
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: FIFTY For SKY
SKY manages a single with an edge, then finds mid-off. A wide and a slower ball bouncer follow. Pandya singles to long-off, while SKY drives for one. A full toss from Shepherd is dispatched for a six by SKY. Chase then concedes singles with tossed-up deliveries. The 100 is brought up.
LIVE Score IND 118/4 (15.1) CRR: 7.78
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: India Reset Target
In the 12th over, Hosein delivers a mix of lengths and lines. Pandya and Yadav manage singles through covers and mid-wicket. Chase follows suit, giving away singles. Rain appears briefly.
LIVE Score IND 97/4 (13) CRR: 7.46
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Samson Departs
Samson's attempt to guide Shepherd's delivery down to third man results in an edge, easily caught by Pooran. Shepherd's impressive series performance continues as he claims a wicket in his opening over. The delivery was a length ball outside the off stump, tempting Samson into a loose shot from his crease. With his feet rooted, Samson aimed to steer the ball with an open blade, but it caught the inside edge, and Pooran exhibited skill in taking a sharp, low catch to his right. Samson departs, caught by Pooran off Shepherd for 13 runs from 9 balls, including 2 boundaries.
LIVE Score IND 87/4 (10.3) CRR: 8.29
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Sanju Samson Joins SKY In The Middle
Both Joseph and Chase bowled well in the 8th and 9th overs, conceding only 14 runs in total. Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson were able to score some runs, but they will need to be more aggressive in the later overs if India wants to post a challenging total.
LIVE Score IND 86/3 (10) CRR: 8.6
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Tilak Varma Departs
Caught and bowled! Roston Chase dismisses Tilak Varma with a splendid catch, showcasing remarkable awareness. The flighted delivery on off-stump led Varma to press forward for a drive, but his bat grazed the ground, resulting in a toe-end contact. The ball veered to Chase's right, who leaped and clutched it single-handedly, the appeal confirmed through replays. Varma departs after scoring 27 runs with 3 fours and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score IND 72/3 (8.2) CRR: 8.64
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Suryakumar Yadav On Attack
Tilak Varma hits a six off a juicy half-volley, Suryakumar Yadav nearly caught on the ropes, Holder bowls a wide and a single is taken. Varma adds more runs with a single and expresses concern about the sight-screen.
LIVE Score IND 60/2 (7) CRR: 8.57
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: IND On Top
Akeal Hosein bowls as SKY hits a confident six. Varma grabs a run amidst sloppy fielding. Hosein challenges SKY, but he adds a single. Holder's mixed over includes a gift-four to SKY.
LIVE Score IND 32/2 (5) CRR: 6.4
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Shubman Gill Departs
Shubman Gill falls lbw to Akeal Hosein's delivery! The appeal is made and the umpire's finger goes up! Hosein claims another wicket as Gill opts not to challenge the decision with a review. A flat delivery angled into the middle-leg, Gill shuffled extensively across his stumps with the intention of sweeping, however, he failed to connect with the ball's pitch. The ball slid through directly and struck him convincingly in front of the stumps. Shubman Gill departs, dismissed leg before wicket by Akeal Hosein, having contributed 9 runs from 9 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE Score IND 17/2 (2.5) CRR: 6
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: IND 1 Down
Jaiswal, caught and bowled by Akeal Hosein! The breakthrough is secured by Akeal Hosein! A sharply delivered flat delivery on the off-stump, Jaiswal was leaning back in an attempt to pull it through mid-wicket, but the pace hurried him, resulting in an outer edge that went directly back to Hosein. With precision, Hosein held onto the catch, and the West Indian team erupted in jubilation. Jaiswal's aspirations for a heroic performance today were dashed. Jaiswal departs after scoring 5 runs from 4 balls, including a boundary.
LIVE Score IND 6/1 (1) CRR: 6
India opt to bat
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Playing XIs
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Rovman Powell: Happy to bowl first. We have been struggling a little. But back-to-back wins put a smile on the faces of our people. I think it is a good surface. You just need to have plans for different batters. We just sat down and tried to come up with our best combination. Joseph, our premier bowler is back for McCoy.
Hardik Pandya: We will bat first. Always feel, we should challenge ourselves. It was a good track. It played better than last year. You need to be courageous on these type of wickets. Arsh has a big heart. Even if you can make a good comeback even in the last two balls, it makes a difference.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Toss Report
India win toss opt to field first against West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: India's Probable Playing XI
Having suffered defeats in the initial two matches, India implemented certain alterations that have proven effective thus far. Currently, there exists no compelling rationale to modify the existing lineup, considering it secured victories in the last two matches, thereby restoring parity in the series. It is anticipated that India will maintain continuity by fielding the identical XI as in the fourth T20 encounter.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Pitch Report
Anticipated to be highly favorable for batting, the pitch has proven advantageous for teams at the crease. Out of the last 14 matches, 12 were won by teams batting first, with an exception on Saturday when the chasing team emerged victorious.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Weather Report
The likelihood of rain during the entire match ranges from 19 to 50 per cent, while temperatures are expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: West Indies' Probable Playing XI
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Mileston and series on the line
Should India emerge victorious today, they will match Pakistan's record for the highest number of T20I wins against a single team, which stands at 20 wins.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: India's Probable Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi
India vs West Indies 5th T20I Live: Head To Head
In the realm of T20 cricket, India and West Indies have engaged in 29 exhilarating encounters. Amongst these clashes, India has emerged triumphant in 19 matches, showcasing their dominance. On the flip side, the West Indies have demonstrated their prowess by securing victory in 9 intense battles. Additionally, there was one instance where the match concluded without a decisive outcome, adding a touch of uncertainty to this spirited rivalry.
West Indies' Full Squad
Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph
Team India's Full Squad
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan
IND vs WI 5th T20: Can India Make It 3-0 On This Tour?
India can make it 3-0 on this tour of West Indies. They won the Tests 1-0 with the 2nd match getting washed out. West Indies challenged India in the ODIs but India were victorious in the end, winning it 2-1. It seemed India are set to lose the T20I series after getting defeated in the first two matches but they bounced back with two back-to-back wins. It will be interesting to see if India can win the fifth match and take the series. That will help them make a 3-0 clean sweep on this tour.
India vs West Indies LIVE Scorecard: Test Of Hardik Pandya's Captaincy
Hardik Pandya, India's T20I captain, showed his leadership skills by making a strong comeback to draw series level 2-2 after being 0-2 down earlier. He now needs to one more, third one on the trot, to win another T20 series for India.
India vs West Indies 5th T20: What Is The Toss Time?
We have reached to the final match on this long tour of West Indies and USA. The fifth and last and T20 will decide the winner of the series. The toss for this match will be done at 7.30 pm IST and the match starts at 8 pm IST.
West Indies vs India 5th T20I LIVE: Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan
India vs West Indies LIVE 5th T20: WI Players To Watch Out For
It is about time the likes of Pooran, Hope, Hetmyer, King and Holder fire together with the bat. But the onus will be on the bowlers. Maybe Rovman Powell need to tinker with the bowling lineup and bring in Alzarri Joseph into the mix and see if he can perform.
IND vs WI 5th T20I Score: India Players To Watch Out For
Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal have been the two standout peformers of the team in this series. Suryakumar Yadav too has shone in the series. Kuldeep Yadav, at the same time, has picked up wickets consistently.
WI Vs IND 5th T20 LIVE Score: Windies Probable Playing XI
WI Probable Playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
IND vs WI 4th T20I LIVE: Probable Playing 11
India Playing 11 Probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
India vs West Indies 5th T20 LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The fifth and decisive match of the T20I series between India and West Indies will start at 8 pm IST and the toss for the same will take place half an hour before. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IND vs WI LIVE 5th T20: India Likely To Be Unchanged
After lossin first two matches, India made some changes and they have worked so far. There is no logic or reason now to change the XI, which has won you the last 2 matches to level the series. Think India will field the same XI as 4th T20.
India vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Tilak, Yashasvi Find Of Windies Tour
Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have definitely been the find of the tour of West Indies. Yashasvi shone with the bat in the Tests and continued the good form in the T20Is. Tilak Varma has taken to international cricket like fish takes to water. These two are future of Indian cricket.
IND vs WI: Men In Blue Congratulate Hockey Team
Team India beat Windies in 4th T20. Another Team India had registered a victory back home. It was the men's hockey team, who came from 1-3 down to beat Malaysia 4-3 to win the Asian Champions Trophy. Men in Blue congratulated the hockey team on their huge achievement.
IND vs WI 5th T20I LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The 5th T20I between India and West Indies will start from 8 pm IST. The match will have its TV broadcast too and can be watched for free in India.
India vs West Indies5th T20I LIVE: Tilak Varma Still The Top-Scorer
Yashasvi and Shubman had a good outing in the 4th T20 but Tilak continues to lead the batting charts in this series with 146 runs rom 4 innings. His 7 not out helped him increase his average and improve his tally. Second is Pooran with 129 runs and third is Powerll with 110.
India vs West Indies 5th T20 LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
WI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
India vs West Indies LIVE: Check Out The Squads
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Ishan Kishan, Avesh Khan