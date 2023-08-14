'MS Dhoni Meant It': Venkatesh Prasad Attacks Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya After Loss To West Indies In T20Is, Says 'Hunger, Fire' Missing

Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad has come down heavily on the Indian cricket team after they lost another white-ball series, this time to West Indies in T20Is. Prasad reminded the world that West Indies had not been able to qualify for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup last year in Australia and losing to them is a cause of big worry. West Indies gave challenge to India even in ODIs this month. India did win the series 2-1 but the performance was criticised as it was not up to the mark.

Prasad, who is known for his being outspoken about Team India's performance, took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the team after a poor show. Prasad said that India have been a very 'ordinary side' in the last year or so and introspection is the need of the hour. The Ex-India pacer said that the time has come to hold people accountable and not brush these losses 'under the carpet'. He did not shy away from saying that Hardik Pandya and Co lack hunger and fire to win matches.



India has been a very very ordinary limited overs side for sometime now. They have been humbled by a West Indies side that failed to qualify for the T20 WC few months back. We had also lost to Ban in the ODI series. Hope they introspect instead of making silly statements #IndvWI August 13, 2023

Not just 50 overs, West Indies had failed to qualify for the T20 World cup last Oct- Nov as well.

It pains to see India perform poorly and brush it under the carpet, under the garb of process. That hunger, fire is missing and we live in an illusion. https://t.co/8GDNDfW9dg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much https://t.co/jJhUgsd5KA — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler's can't bat, batsmen can't bowl.

It's important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 13, 2023

An X user asked Prasad in replies of his tweets about his views on India T20 captain Hardik Pandya and the team management headed by Rahul Dravid. Prasad didn't mince his words even here and said that they should be held accountable. He said that the team does not have any understanding of what 'process' they are talking about, unlike MS Dhoni, who knew what he was doing. "They are responsible for the debacle and need to be accountable. Process and such words are misused now. MS meant it, guys now just use the word. There is no consistency in selection, random stuff happening too much."

Former Indian cricketer added that it is important now to look beyond the 'yes men' in Indian cricket and look at the larger good. "India needs to improve their skillset. Their is a hunger & intensity deficiency & often the captain looked clueless. Bowler’s can’t bat, batsmen can’t bowl. It’s important to not look for yes men and be blinded because someone is your favourite player but look at the larger good," said Prasad.

India have lost a number of white-ball series and tournaments in last one year. From Asia Cup to World Cup, the losses are reflection of India's struggle to field a T20 side that wins big tournaments. India have also lost ODI series to Australia and Bangladesh in the last one year.