'Sack Hardik Pandya And Rahul Dravid': Upset India Fans Slam Men In Blue After Loss To West Indies In T20Is, Raise Call For Return Of Virat Kohli

After India lost yet another white-ball series, the upset fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their reactions. Many of the fans believe that Team India have lost the 'hunger' to win games internationally. Most of them want Hardik Pandya to be removed as the captain of the side and Rahul Dravid, the head coach, be sacked. India have had a tough time in the ODIs, in the last couple of years but they have started losing T20Is too now.

Not to forget, India had not lost a single T20I series to West Indies since 2017, winning all five in this period. This series loss comes as a wake up call for the Indians with less than an year to go for the T20 World Cup 2023 to be played in USA and West Indies.



India, after choosing to bat first in the fifth and decisive T20I, manage djust 165 for 9 in the 20 overs. Only Suryakumar Yadav showed up with the bat, striking a brilliant fifty. Windies looked at ease throughout the chase and completed the task in 18 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Post the series loss, India's first series loss across formats vs West Indies in 17 years, fans showed their disappointment in the Men In Blue, calling for return of Virat Kohli to the national T20 setup and also for sacking of Dravid and Pandya.

Take a look at some of the reactions of the Indian fans post the T20I series loss to West Indies:

@BCCI

Please Sack #HardikPandya & the supporting staffs ASAP. Bunch of Loosers.



BTW, sometimes Loosing a series from a weaker team doesn't matter much but Attitude Does !! _ — _ Deep _ (@D_TechnoFreak) August 14, 2023

1) hardik ku captaincy se htao

2)virat se t20 mae open krwao

3)sanju ku bye bye kru

4)rahul dravid ku hato

5)Ashwin ku asia cup and world cup mae lao he can bat#HardikPandya #IndianCricketTeam #ViratKohli_ # — Abhinav (@Anmol93050386) August 14, 2023

Others: _______ __ ___ ________ _____ __ _______

#HardikPandya: __ ___ _______ __ ____ __ ____ _____



Such a worst unique Captaincy

Team India downfall started where we lose the captaincy from #Kohli. pic.twitter.com/WHecaFs9yB August 14, 2023

Hardik's comments after loss to West Indies in the 5th T20I have not gone down well with the fans. He said that team is looking at the positives from the series and in the hindsight, the loss is not a big deal as they are a team in transition. Hardik was impressed with character shown by many youngsters in the series. "We don't need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times," said India captain after loss.

Fans are also sharing his thoughts from two years ago when Hardik had said that India had enough talent to field 2 to 3 international teams at the moment. With India's white-ball performance going down, Hardik is being trolled for those comments. India have lost plenty of white-ball bilateral series and tournaments in the last year or so, starting from Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, Bangladesh ODIs, Australia ODIs.