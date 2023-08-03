'Axar Patel Would Be My First Choice,' Former India Cricketer Picks Lineup For India vs West Indies 1st T20I

After winning the Test and the ODI series, India would like to carry the momentum into the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting Thursday in Trinidad.

Speaking about his choice of spinners for the match, JioCinema expert Aakash Chopra said: "With the four spinners available, Axar Patel would be my first choice because he is an all-rounder and is a like-for-like replacement for (Ravindra) Jadeja, and also has done well in the IPL. It’s too difficult to make any of these other spinners sit on the bench. But, I will go with Yuzi Chahal. He is not getting an opportunity to play at all these days."

On the other hand, Nikhil Chopra, another JioCinema expert said: "I would want to see Kul-Cha (Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal). When it comes to wicket-taking, a wrist spinner has an influence on good wickets and when we play T20s on these wickets, Kuldeep and Yuzi have that ability to take wickets."



Chopra, the former India off-spinner, added: "We all know that ‘Chatur Chahal’ name hasn’t been given to him just for the sake of it. He is a chess player, knows how to read the batsmen, reads the situation and bowls. So, I would want to see Axar first, then Yuzi, and along with them Kuldeep Yadav."

Former spinner and national selector Sarandeep Singh, who is now a JioCinema expert, said: “The first has to be Axar Patel as he not only bowls, but bats as well and is also a good fielder. Second, the kind of form Kuldeep is in, be it in the IPL or ODI series, the way he has bowled, he should be preferred. So, with Axar Patel you need a Kuldeep Yadav.”