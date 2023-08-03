LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 1st T20 Cricket Match Live Score: Hardik Pandya Vs Rovman Powell

After winning the Test and ODI series against the West Indies, Team India will look to complete a hat-trick of series wins as they begin the five-match T20I series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday. India will be led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been rested for the T20I series.

World No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav will be Pandya’s deputy in this series. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made a huge impact in the two-Test series against WI last month, can be opening the batting with Shubman Gill. Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan will be expected to do wicketkeeping duties during the series.

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma has also been picked for the series and it will be interesting to see if he makes his debut. For the West Indies, Lucknow Super Giants batter Nicholas Pooran, who hit a remarkable hundred for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 final, will be making a comeback under the captaincy of all-rounder Rovman Powell.



