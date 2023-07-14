IND vs WI: 'Dream Debut,' Fans Can't Keep Calm As Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Century On Debut For Team India vs West Indies In 1st Test

India's young star Yashasvi Jaiswal started off his Test career with a roar as he smashed a century for his country on his debut in red-ball cricket. Jaiswal along side his captain Rohit Sharma scored his maiden century for Team India on Thursday against West Indies in the first Test match of the 2-game series.

Social media went crazy after the young left-hander played a sensational knock for his team at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Checkout the reactions here:



cre Trending Stories

A dream debut for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, with a century in his first Test innings



He becomes the 17th Indian batter to achieve this feat in men's Tests.



Pic credit: @debasissen#YashasviJaiswal #INDvsWI #testcricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/jZi1MKoQLx — Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) July 13, 2023

Great innings to remember for jaiswal

As he hits first test century on debut vs WI#YashasviJaiswal pic.twitter.com/sdOzS1mKb5 July 13, 2023

Jaiswal will hit many more Test hundred. A fine moment to be there and witness a young talent living up to expectations. pic.twitter.com/p1VV6qWRnG — Vimal (@Vimalwa) July 13, 2023

The moment Yashasvi Jaiswal reached his Test century on debut.



What a journey it has been, what a talent! The future of India. pic.twitter.com/XZpwDgtfTU — Mufadal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023

A dream debut!



Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes just the third Indian opener to make a Test hundred on debut #WTC25 | #WIvIND | https://t.co/gPEvNeiqUe pic.twitter.com/bsIqz21cZ0 — ICC (@ICC) July 13, 2023

Rohit Completes 3500 Runs For India In Test Cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma added another milestone to his illustrated career on Thursday as he completed 3500 runs in Test cricket format. Meanwhile, Rohit became the 20th India batter to achieve the 3,500-run mark in Test format.

Only Kohli (8,479), Cheteshwar Pujara (7,195), and Ajinkya Rahane (5,066) have more Test runs among active Indian players. Meanwhile, Rohit, who averages 45+ in the format, has reached the milestone after 51 Tests. Besides 15 half-centuries, the India captain has also hammered nine centuries.

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, did not win his first Test cap until 2013. Despite smoking a lot in his debut, he blew hot and cold as a middle-order hitter. After being promoted as an opener in 2019, his fortunes shifted. Last year, he was anointed India's full-time Test captain.