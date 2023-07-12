IND: 80-0 (23) | IND VS WI 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: R Ashwin Surpasses James Anderson
India Vs West Indies Day 2, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Team India ended Day 1 on 80 for no loss after bowling out West Indies for 150.
Trending Photos
West Indies were bowled out for just 150 after winning the toss and electing to bat first against Team India. Rohit Sharma's side will begin a new cycle of the World Test Championships (WTC) with a two-match Test series against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 33rd five-wicket haul and in reply India ended the opening day on 80 for no loss with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 40.
The Windies have never beaten India in a Test series for the last 21 years. Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will look to bounce back from the disappointment of failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place later this year. West Indies will be a dangerous team at home and Rohit Sharma & Co. will not like to take them lightly.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 1 of 1st Test between India vs West Indies in Roseau, Dominica HERE.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: R Ashwin surpasses James Anderson
Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, surpassing England pacer James Anderson. Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket - 67.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: India in complete control
Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 40 off 74 balls with 6 boundaries in his innings alongside Rohit Sharma who's on 30 off 65 deliveries with 3 fours and a maximum at the moment. India are in complete control of this contest.
IND: 80/0 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: India on top
Team India in complete control of this contest at the moment with skipper Rohit and youngster Jaiswal in the middle. Jason Holder and Jomel Warrican continue the attack for West Indies.
IND: 75/0 (21 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Play resumes
Rain has gone back as fast as it came to spoil the party but Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal run back to the middle to continue their awesome start for India.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Rain stops play
Rain has stopped play as it is pouring hard in Dominica at the moment. Spoiled scenes between India and West Indies just now when Jason Holder gets into the attack.
IND: 66/0 (15.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Good start for Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal on his debut is batting on 18 off 38 balls with two boundaries. Rohit Sharma along side him and they have completed a 54 run partnership.
IND: 54/0 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test score: WI in trouble
West Indies are desperate for wickets at the moment but both batters in the middle display some quality with their skills. Cornwall and Joseph attack the stumps for West Indies.
IND: 46/0 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test score: India in control
Team India in control at the moment with captain Rohit and debutant Jaiswal in the middle. Rahkeem Cornwall into the attack for West Indies now.
IND: 39/0 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test score: India trail by 123 runs
India trail by 123 runs with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the middle. Rohit with 2 fours and Jaiswal with a single one at the moment.
IND: 32/0 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test score: Jaiswal off the mark
Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal is off the mark and it looks like a really good chance for him to get things going in his career with his first game against West Indies.
IND: 20/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test score: India on top
India off to a fine start with Jaiswal and Rohit as both openers look cool and composed with their batting at the moment.
IND: 10-0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: Here we go!
Captain Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal open the innings for India with just 150 runs as lead for the West Indies. Kemar Roach and Alzarri Joseph attack the stumps for WI searching for wickets in desperation at the moment. West Indies would be disappointed with the 150 runs all out scene.
IND: 0/0 (0 Over)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Innings break
West Indies are bowled out for 150 runs after 64.3 overs. R Ashwin gets another 5-wicket haul for Team India. He is the number 1 bowler of the bowler Test cricket at the moment.
WI: 150 (64.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: WI 9 down
Rahkeem Cornwall and Jomel Warrican in the middle for West Indies at the moment. India continue attack with spin twins Jadeja and Ashwin.
WI: 149/9 (63.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Gone!
Kemar Roach 1 (16) LBW by Ravindra Jadeja. India get another one as West Indies go nine down. Jadeja and Ashwin continue attack for India.
WI: 147/9 (61.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Jadeja into the attack
Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin continue the attack for Team India searching for wickets and get things done soon. Cornwall and Roach in the middle for West Indies.
WI: 146/8 (59.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test score: Tea break
India on top of this contest at Tea break of Day 1 against the West Indies. Rahkeem Cornwall 8 (16) and Kemar Roach 0 (8) in the middle for the West Indies. Jadeja and Ashwin are likely to continue the attack for India.
WI: 137/8 (58 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test score: Athanaze gone
Alick Athanaze 47 (99) caught by Shardul Thakur bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. West Indies 8 down now as India display a dominant bowling performance so far.
WI: 137/5 (56.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test score: Athanaze on fire
West Indies pin hopes on Alick Athanaze who's batting on 47 off 98 balls along side Rahkeem Cornwall 2 (5). R Ashwin and Jaydev Unadkat attack the stumps for India at the moment.
WI: 127/7 (54 Overs)
IND vs WI LIVE: Windies lose 7th wicket
Alzarri Joseph departs as West Indies lose theit seventh wicket and in all sorts of trouble. Rahkeem Cornwall, right handed bat, comes to the crease. Athanaze quickly approaching his fifty but is also running out of partners.
WI 124/7 (52.4)
LIVE IND vs WI: Holder falls
Holder falls. Siraj with the wicket as Shardul Thakur takes the catch. Windies lose their sixth wicket. In all sorts of trouble. Athanaze joined by Alzarri Joseph, right handed bat, at the crease.
WI 121/6 (50)
India vs West Indies LIVE: Ashwin aims another wicket
Drinks taken in the 2nd session. Ashwin continues and he is bowling the right line and length. Athanaze has been excellent so far. In this session, Windies have finally shown some fight. Need to carry on till the end of the session.
WI 107/5 (47)
IND vs WI 1st Test LIVE: West Indies Struggle Past 100
Athanaze and Holder take West Indies past the 100-mark. This partnership looks good as the Windies try and rebuild the innings. Ashwin and Jadeja bowling in tandem and look to get through the overs at speed of light.
WI 103/5 (44.4)
IND vs WI 1st Test LIVE: West Indies Continue To Struggle
Youngster Alick Athanaze is on strike and has shown great maturity with the bat in hand. Has already played 63 deliveries. Jason Holder needs to grow big in this innings.
WI 91/5 (40.2)
LIVE India vs West Indies Day 1 Test: WI 5 down
West Indies looking to bounce back with Alick Athanaze and Jason Holder in the middle. India attack with spin twins R Ashwin and Jadeja.
WI: 87/5 (39 Overs)
IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Ashwin comes back
Ravichandran Ashwin brought back into the attack by captain Rohit Sharma. Jason Holder and Athanaze in the middle looking to rebuild for the hosts in desperation.
WI: 83/5 (36.3 Overs)
IND vs WI 1st Test Score: India in control
India in control of this contest as Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja attack the stumps searching for wickets. Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze in the middle for West Indies.
WI: 82/5 (34.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Gone!
Joshua Da Silva 2 (13) caught by Ishan Kishan bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Another one for India as West Indies lose one more wicket.
WI: 76/5 (31.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Play begins
Play begins with a maiden over from Shardul Thakur. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack after the lunch break as well.
W: 68/4 (29.2 Overs)
IND vs WI 1st Test: Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Batting At Number 3
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Ashwin and more bowlers
Take a look at the list of cricketers who have picked the wickets of both father and son duo in Test cricket. R Ashwin is the new addition to this elite list.
After R Ashwin Dismisses Tagenarine Chanderpaul, List Of Bowlers To Dismiss Father And Son In Tests; In Pics
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Lunch Break
India in complete control at Lunch Break of Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies. Rohit Sharma would be delighted with his team's bowling performance in the first session, pressure on the hosts.
WI: 68/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Gone!
Jermaine Blackwood 14 (34) caught by Mohammed Siraj bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. Talk about instant impact, Jadeja bites in his second over.
WI: 68/4 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: Ashwin continues attack
Team India have still not replaced R Ashwin, this is his tenth over now with Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja available. Thakur and Ashwin continue the hunt for wickets for India.
WI: 63/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: West Indies look to rebuild
West Indies look to rebuild with Jermaine Blackwood and Alick Athanaze in the middle. The duo look to comfortable at the moment and they are not taking any risks as well.
WI: 59/3 (24.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: India in control
India in complete control of this contest at the moment with Athanaze and Blackwood in the middle for West Indies. Shardul Thakur comes in place of Siraj along with R Ashwin.
WI: 55/3 (22 Overs)
'It Is Hard On Ruturaj Gaikwad,' Fans React As Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal Make Test Debuts For India Vs West Indies In 1st Test
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: India on top
India get another wicket as Raymon Reifer 2 (18) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Shardul Thakur. West Indies in deep trouble at the moment.
WI: 49/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: Ashwin scripts history
Kraigg Brathwaite 20 (46) caught by Rohit Sharma bowled by R Ashwin. Another West Indies batter trapped by the off-spinner of India. Brathwaite has paid the price for playing a risky shot as he loses his wicket.
WI: 41/2 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: Ashwin scripts history
R Ashwin is now the first bowler in history of Test cricket to dismiss a father and son pair with the wicket of Chanderpaul.
WI: 38/1 (16 Overs)
Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the first Indian bowler to take the wicket of Father & Son in Tests.
History created by Ashwin. pic.twitter.com/e8cMHk3J8y
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2023
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Gone!
Tagenarine Chanderpaul 12 (44) out bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. India get the first wicket finally as WI left-hander walks back to the pavilion. Outfoxed by the number 1 Test bowler.
WI: 31/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Good start for WI
West Indies on top of this contest at the moment as both openers display some cool and composed batting in the middle facing Siraj and Ashwin from the two ends.
WI: 30/0 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Ashwin into the attack
Rohit Sharma brings in Ravichandran Ashwin, the number 1 Test bowler at the moment into the attack searching for a breakthrough.
WI: 26/0 (9 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test Score: Brilliant from West Indies
Both openers have batted brilliantly so far for the West Indies. Chanderpaul just like his father has started frustrated the bowlers. He will not walk away easily as it looks like at the moment.
WI: 21/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: WI start steady
West Indies off to a steady start with Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Kraigg Brathwaite. India still looking for that first breakthrough to get going but the pitch is not offering a lot of swing to the pacers.
WI: 14/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test score: India eye early wicket
Team India are desperate for an early wicket against the hosts as Siraj and Jaydev Unadkat attack the stumps for Rohit Sharma's side. The pitch has a lot of moisture at the moment.
WI: 8/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test score: Match begins
Here we go! Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul open the batting for West Indies in the first Test match against Team India. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps for India searching for early wickets.
WI: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE India vs West Indies: Gill opens up on number 3 position
Shubman Gill opened up on his role change in the team of replacing Cheteshwar Pujara at the number 3 position on the batting lineup.
"I have played most of my career at number 3 and top order so when I asked by the coach (Rahul Dravid) where I want to bat? I told him at number 3."
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: Two debutants for India
Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal are set to make their debut for Team India in the first Test match against West Indies.
"I want the two debutants to enjoy, they've worked hard to come here, I want to make them feel comfortable and have some good memories of their first Test," said captain Rohit Sharma after the toss.
LIVE IND vs WI 1st Test: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva(w), Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Toss report
West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first against Team India in the first Test match between the two sides.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Kishan in for Bharat
Ishan Kishan has been handed his maiden Test cap which means he will make his Test debut for India today against the West Indies.
LIVE India vs West Indies 1st Test: Toss coming up soon
The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST) between India and West Indies for the first Test match in Dominica. Both captains - Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Braithwaite will be coming out shortly to flip the coin.
LIVE Score IND vs WI: Ashwin Eyes Strong Comeback
He was dropped for the final of World Test Championship. Ashwin was clearly disappointed on missing out the match. He will look to make a big statement when the first Test begins vs Windies on Wednesday.
IND vs WI 1st Test: Toss time?
The toss for the 1st Test will take place half an before the match start time. Rohit Sharma and Kraigg Brathwaite will be out for the toss at 7 PM IST.
India vs West Indies LIVE: How Will Weather Play Out In Dominica?
The first Test between India and West Indies will see some rainfall on Day 1. The Dominica weather is expected to ruin the moment for the fans, but only for a brief while.
IND vs WI LIVE: 1st Test Predicted 11
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat/Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Navdeep Saini/Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua de Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel
India vs West Indies Test LIVE Updates: Keep An Eye On Virat Kohli
All eyes will be Virat Kohli, who did not have a great time in the WTC 2023 final. These 2 Tests give him the chance to improve his numbers in the longest format of the game. Let's see how he goes in the match.
IND vs WI 1st Test LIVE: Squads
West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder, Raymon Reifer, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel, Jomel Warrican
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: R Ashwin continues in No. 1 position
Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be No. 1-ranked Test bowler on the ICC ranking. Will Ashwin make a comeback to side for 1st Test vs West Indies?
Check full list of top 10 bowlers on the ICC ranking HERE.
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Coach Rahul Dravid recalls Virat Kohli in 2011
Head coach Rahul Dravid recalled playing alongside former captain Virat Kohli in a Test vs West Indies in Dominica back in 2011.
Read what coach Rahul Dravid has to say about Virat Kohli HERE.
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: R Ashwin eyes big record
Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also the world No. 1 bowler in Test cricket, needs 4 more wickets to complete 700 international wickets. Ashwin has taken 474 wickets in Tests, 151 in ODIs and 72 in T20I matches so far. Can Ashwin achieve this feat against West Indies in the first Test beginning today?
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma to play 2 spinners
Team India captain Rohit Sharma announced on the eve of the first Test against the West Indies that he will go into the match with 2 spinners.
"Looking at the wicket, I think we might go in with two spinners and three seamers. The last Test match played here was in 2017 and the spinners picked a lot of the wickets (18 of 38). Having trained here for days, we noticed there has been a lot of bounce. Think we will play a 3-2 combination," Rohit Sharma said on Tuesday.
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Rohit Sharma eyes big landmark
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma needs 63 more runs to complete 3,500 runs in Test cricket. Rohit has so far scored 3,437 runs in 50 Tests at an average of 45.22 with 9 centuries. Can Rohit Sharma start off the series against West Indies with a century?
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Wasim Jaffer picks his India Playing 11
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer picked his Playing 11 for Team India ahead of their 1st Test against West Indies which starts today. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jaffer picks Mukesh Kumar to make his debut as well. Do you agree?
My India XI for first Test:
1. Rohit (c)
2. Jaiswal
3. Gill
4. Kohli
5. Ajinkya
6. Ishan (wk)
7. Jadeja
8. Ashwin
9. Unadkat
10. Siraj
11. Mukesh
What's yours? #WIvIND
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2023
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli returns to Dominica after 12 years
Former India captain Virat Kohli returns to Dominica after 12 years. It was on this tour back in 2011 when Kohli made his Test debut. Can Kohli turn back the clock in the first India vs West Indies Test starting today?
Indian Top 6 of 2011 Dominica Test: Mukund, Vijay, Dravid, Laxman, Kohli, Raina.
Indian Top 6 of 2023 Dominica Test: Jaiswal, Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Rahane, Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/PFsgvzdxZo
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 12, 2023
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane set to play 50th away Test
Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will play his 50th away Test when he steps on the field for the India vs West Indies 1st Test in Dominica today. Rahane averages over 40 in away Test matches with 3,223 runs with 8 hundreds as well. Can Rahane continue his fabulous run in away Test matches?
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: Check Dream11 Picks
Rohit Sharma or Kraigg Brathwaite? Ravichandran Ashwin or Jason Holder? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check India vs West Indies 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy picks HERE.
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli eyes massive landmark
Former India captain Virat Kohli need 150 more runs to become the fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket. Kohli currently has 25,385 runs in all three formats of the game while former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis scored 25,534 runs. Can he achieve this in 1st Test between India vs West Indies starting today?
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: All even in head-to-head
Team India and West Indies have face off against each other 98 times in Test cricket. Both India and West Indies have won 30 Tests each while 38 matches ended in draw. Who will have the upper hand after the first Test between the two teams in Roseau, Dominica?
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: Check Livestreaming details
Team India will begin their two-match series against the West Indies with the first Test at Roseau in Dominica getting underway today.
Check when & where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test LIVE HERE.
India vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1: Windies have won just 1 out of last 5 Tests
Hosts West Indies have won just one out of their last 5 Tests. India, on the other hand, have failed to win any of their last 3 Tests against Australia. Can Rohit Sharma's side return to winning ways against West Indies?
IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: India begin new WTC Cycle
Team India will begin a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on Wednesday with their two-Test series against West Indies. India have managed to reach both the WTC Final but managed to lose both of them to New Zealand and Australia. Can India complete a hat-trick of WTC Final appearances?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 1 of 1st Test between India vs West Indies in Roseau, Dominica today.