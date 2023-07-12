IND: 80-0 (23) | IND VS WI 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: R Ashwin Surpasses James Anderson

West Indies were bowled out for just 150 after winning the toss and electing to bat first against Team India. Rohit Sharma's side will begin a new cycle of the World Test Championships (WTC) with a two-match Test series against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Wednesday. Ravichandran Ashwin claimed his 33rd five-wicket haul and in reply India ended the opening day on 80 for no loss with debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal batting on 40.

The Windies have never beaten India in a Test series for the last 21 years. Kraigg Brathwaite-led West Indies will look to bounce back from the disappointment of failure to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 which will take place later this year. West Indies will be a dangerous team at home and Rohit Sharma & Co. will not like to take them lightly.

