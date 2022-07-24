In its humdinger of a victory against West Indies in the first ODI at Queen's Park Oval, India got many things right.

Like the top-order batters, captain Shikhar Dhawan, who fell three runs short of a century, his opening partner Shubman Gill and number three batter Shreyas Iyer scoring half-centuries. Then, there was Mohammed Siraj defending 15 runs in the final over and Yuzvendra Chahal backing his strengths to pick 2-58 in the middle overs.

Now, with the visitors 1-0 up in the three-match series, they would be seeking to improve on their middle-order meltdown, where they slipped from 213-1 in 33 overs to end up with 307-8 in 50 overs, a total way below the mark projected in the first half of their innings. In the second match on Sunday at the Queen's Park Oval, India will be aiming to improve on the late wobble and seal the series to make Wednesday's match a dead rubber.

Meanwhile, with the series on the line, the West Indies would look to put an end to their losing streak in ODIs which has now stretched to seven matches, including a 0-3 loss to Bangladesh in the preceding rubber.

The series is not part of the ICC World Cup Super League, and the West Indies have an opportunity to play without the pressure of the standings.

The last time India toured the West Indies for an ODI series, the Men in Blue emerged 2-0 victors, with one match washed out due to rain.

Match Details

West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date & Time: July 24 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Dream 11 Prediction

Keeper – Shai Hope

Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Nicholas Pooran (VC)

All-rounders – Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph

Captain - Shikhar Dhawan

Vice-Captain - Nicholas Pooran

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Probable Playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales