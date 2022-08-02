Hosts West Indies will take on India in the third match of the five-game T20I series at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Tuesday (August 2). The match will have a delayed start of 1 and a half hours since the second game on Monday started after a delay of 3 hours due to late arrival of team’s luggage in St Kitts. West Indies won the second match by 5 wickets with Obed McCoy taking 6/17 to level the series at 1-1 after India had won the first match.

India captain Rohit Sharma said he will continue to back young bowlers and give them opportunities to showcase their skills at crunch moments of a game. Rohit’s comments came in the backdrop of his decision to bring in Avesh Khan (1/31 from 2.2 overs) to bowl the last over of the low-scoring second T20I instead of the more experienced Bhuvneswar Kumar (0/12 from 2 overs).

Rohit said he wanted to test India’s bowling depth with an eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. “It’s all about giving opportunity. We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don’t give opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India,” Rohit said after the match.

“They have done it in the IPL. Just one game, those guys don’t need to panic. They need backing and opportunity,” he added.

While Rohit feels that the Indian batters did not apply themselves on a batting-friendly surface in the five-wicket defeat against West Indies in the second T20, he is hopeful of a quick turnaround.

Match Details

West Indies vs India, 3rd T20

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Date & Time: August 2 at 930 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

WI vs IND Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan