IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 1.30 PM IST February 11

Check IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI.

Rohit Sharma's Team India will take on West Indies in 3rd ODI on Friday (February 11). (Photo: ANI)

The returning Shikhar Dhawan will add more firepower to a ruthless India, who are faced with the problem of plenty, as they eye a clean sweep of West Indies in an inconsequential third ODI on Friday (February 11). Hosts India head into the final match of the series after having ticked almost all the boxes in the first two games, which they won comfortably.

Senior opener Dhawan was among the four players, including a reserve bowler, who had tested positive for COVID-19 just four days ahead of the start of the ODI leg. But now that the southpaw is back, the Indian team could be forced to make few changes to its winning combination.

In his absence, the team management opened with Ishan Kishan in the first game and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant in the second. After his side’s 44-run win in the second game on Wednesday, India skipper Rohit Sharma made it clear that Dhawan will be back for the last match of the ODI series.

“We will get Shikhar back for next game, and he needs some game time. It is not always the results. We wanted to try it one game,” Rohit had said.

This means that vice-captain KL Rahul would continue to bat in the middle-order along with former skipper Virat Kohli, whose search for his 71st international hundred continues. The hosts, who were restricted to 237 for nine in the second game, would be keen to post a big score if they again bat first.

Skipper Rohit failed in the last game but it is common knowledge that he can take on any attack on his day, and so is the case with Dhawan. Pant will go back to the middle-order alongside Suryakumar Yadav, who is likely to retain his place after emerging as the team’s highest scorer in the second match following a top-order collapse.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date & Time: February 11th at 1.30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

India vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (VC), Brandon King

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Kemar Roach, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

IND vs WI Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach

