IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs West Indies 1st ODI in Barbados, 7PM IST, July 27

Indian cricket team will take on West Indies in the first of three-match ODI series at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Team India last lost an ODI match to the West Indies back in 2019 and will look to continue their winning run against Windies in ODI World Cup 2023 year.

West Indies, who are two-time ODI World Cup champions, have failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 this year for the first time in their history. Both sides will have some new faces after the two-match ODI series.

For India, Sanju Samson could get a look-in as the specialist wicketkeeper to replace Ishan Kishan, who was first-choice keeper in the two-match Test series. Young fast bowler Umran Malik could also make a comeback into the ODI side, having picked up 13 wickets in 8 matches in his brief career so far.



Mohammed Siraj (20.72) has the best average of any India bowler to have taken at least 40 ODI wickets and he will be the leader of the bowling attack once again. West Indies skipper Shai Hope is 171 runs away from becoming the 11th West Indies batter to the 5,000 mark in ODIs. Rovman Powell (975) and Brandon King (969), meanwhile, are nearing the 1,000 mark.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Details

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Date & Time: July 27, 7pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: DD Sports on TV and Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Virat Kohli

IND vs WI 1st ODI Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik/Jaydev Unadkat/Mukesh Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie/Yannic Cariah/Oshane Thomas, Jayden Seales