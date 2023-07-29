IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI in Barbados, 7PM IST, July 29
India vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs WI, India Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
The second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series between India and the West Indies will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. The outcome of West Indies' match against India on Saturday will determine if they survive the series. For their part, the visitors will try to repeat their lopsided performance to win the match. While touring the West Indies, Team India has been in a different league. India's goals for this ODI series are to prepare for the World Cup and find solutions to the issues they have been having with their starting XI. In order to determine their batting order for the last game, Team India is anticipated to experiment.
India vs West Indies Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav
Wicket Keepers: Shai Hope, Ishan Kishan
Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Alik Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Kuldeep Yadav, Yannic Cariah
India vs West Indies Probable Playing XI
India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope (wk and c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie
