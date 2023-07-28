LIVE Updates | IND VS WI, 2nd ODI Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma And Co Eye To Seal Series

Team India are set to face West Indies in the second ODI of the 3-match series on Saturday at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. All eyes will be on Shubman Gill who has been struggling to score runs recently. The right-handed batter could only score seven runs in the first ODI in Barbados.

Rohit Sharma and co will look to win the second game and seal the series win today. On the other hand, West Indies will be keen on getting a victory in this clash as so far the India tour has been humiliating for them with zero wins in all the games played so far. In the first clash, 15 wickets went down against spin, it will be interesting to see how the pitch will do in the second game.

