Ishant Sharma Picks Arshdeep Singh Ahead Of Umran Malik For Test Cricket, Says THIS

When a player is prepared to transition from domestic to international competition, it is a hot topic in the world of cricket, especially, when they are Indians. Ishant Sharma, a seasoned Indian bowler, recently shared his thoughts on the subject, in particular with relation to the young and promising Umran Malik.

Umran was not given consideration for the Test matches, despite being included in India's limited-overs team for the ongoing India's tour of the West Indies. Ishant was questioned during commentary if Umran was ready for Test cricket, and he responded with a fair assessment.

"When he has a good first-class record, he has the pace but consistency is a question mark. If you have to play him Test cricket for a long time, you need to give him a little time to do well in first-class cricket and then you can select him for Test cricket," he said while commentating on JioCinema. (Sanju Samson's Intense Chain Workout Session At NCA Goes Viral, Fans Compare Him With John Cena)



"You won't be fair to those who have performed in first-class cricket for so many years, picked up wickets for their team and for themselves so that they can play at a higher level."

Ishant Picks Arshdeep Ahead Of Umran For Test Cricket

Ishant suggested that Umran's lack of red-ball cricket experience is a big factor to ignore him for the time being. Umran's current first-class performance does not warrant an instant call-up for a Test match. He has only taken 12 wickets at an average of 46.67 in seven games.

Ishant spoke highly of Arshdeep Singh, highlighting his left-arm angle and ability to swing the ball both ways. He mentioned Singh's increased pace and accuracy, which could be valuable assets in Test cricket for India.

"His pace has gone up a lot from the T20 World Cup to this season's IPL. How fast you bowl with the old ball is very important in Test cricket," Ishant stated.