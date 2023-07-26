IND vs WI ODI Series LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India Vs West Indies ODI Series Live In India

India and West Indies take on each other in the three-match ODI series starting on Thursday (July 27). The first ODI will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the ODIs but won't feature in the T20Is. He has got his form back in the Tets matches, with hundred in the first innings of the first Test. India had sealed the series 1-0 after the second Test finished in a washout. All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, who will be looking to make a big statement with the bat in the ODIs too.

It will be interesting to see how Suryakumar Yadav goes in the series. He has shone bright in the T20Is but in ODIs, he has not really seen the same success with the bat. Rohit and Rahul Dravid may want to play him in all three games. If Surya does well, he will surely give headache to selectors ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup this year to be hosted by India. Umran Malik, who is not in the prime form, will be looking to make a big statement with the ball. He has pace and he can become India's X-factor in the World Cup. But India would want him to bowl well.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming of the India vs West Indies ODI series.



IND vs WI ODI Series Schedule

July 27, India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 29, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

August 1, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

How to watch IND vs WI ODI series live in India?

The India vs West Indies ODI series will be live on FanCode app and website. But you will need a subscription to watch the the matches live.

When will the IND vs WI ODI series start?

The India vs West Indies ODI series will commence on July 27 and end on August 1.

What time will the IND vs WI ODI series start?

All thre three matches in the India vs West Indies series will start at 7 pm IST.

What is the venue for the IND vs WI ODI series?

The first India vs West Indies ODI will be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The second match will be played at the same venue before the series goes to Trinidad for the third ODI.

Where can I watch the IND vs WI ODI series for free?

JioCinema will telecast the India vs West Indies ODI series for free in India.