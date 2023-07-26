trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640830
NewsCricket
INDIA VS WEST INDIES 1ST ODI

IND vs WI ODI Series LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India Vs West Indies ODI Series Live In India

IND vs WI ODI Series LIVE: Check live streaming details of the India vs West Indies ODI series which will start on July 27 in Barbados. Rohit Sharma will lead India while Shai Hope captains West Indies. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs WI ODI Series LIVE Streaming: How To Watch India Vs West Indies ODI Series Live In India Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will be bowlers to watch out for. (Source: Twitter)

India and West Indies take on each other in the three-match ODI series starting on Thursday (July 27). The first ODI will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. Rohit Sharma will be leading India in the ODIs but won't feature in the T20Is. He has got his form back in the Tets matches, with hundred in the first innings of the first Test. India had sealed the series 1-0 after the second Test finished in a washout. All eyes will also be on Virat Kohli, who will be looking to make a big statement with the bat in the ODIs too.

Also Read | Zaheer Khan’s Verdict! Shubman Gill Gets 4 Out Of 10 For West Indies Series

It will be interesting to see how Suryakumar Yadav goes in the series. He has shone bright in the T20Is but in ODIs, he has not really seen the same success with the bat. Rohit and Rahul Dravid may want to play him in all three games. If Surya does well, he will surely give headache to selectors ahead of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup this year to be hosted by India. Umran Malik, who is not in the prime form, will be looking to make a big statement with the ball. He has pace and he can become India's X-factor in the World Cup. But India would want him to bowl well. 

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming of the India vs West Indies ODI series.

cre Trending Stories

IND vs WI ODI Series Schedule

July 27, India vs West Indies 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

July 29, India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Barbados

August 1, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad

How to watch IND vs WI ODI series live in India?

The India vs West Indies ODI series will be live on FanCode app and website. But you will need a subscription to watch the the matches live. 

When will the IND vs WI ODI series start?

The India vs West Indies ODI series will commence on July 27 and end on August 1. 

What time will the IND vs WI ODI series start?

All thre three matches in the India vs West Indies series will start at 7 pm IST.

What is the venue for the IND vs WI ODI series?

The first India vs West Indies ODI will be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The second match will be played at the same venue before the series goes to Trinidad for the third ODI.

Where can I watch the IND vs WI ODI series for free?

JioCinema will telecast the India vs West Indies ODI series for free in India.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above