हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket

IND vs WI: THESE 3 Indian players test positive for COVID ahead of 1st ODI

Indian players Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. 

IND vs WI: THESE 3 Indian players test positive for COVID ahead of 1st ODI
(Source: Twitter)

Indian players Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. 

As per a report in Sportstar, BCCI is monitoring the situation currently and in a short time, replacements could be announced. 

India are set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies, starting February 6 in Narendra Modi Stadium, where the first one-day will be played. 

More to follow

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CricketInd Vs WIIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs West Indies 2022Shikhar DhawanShreyas IyerRuturaj Gaikwad
Next
Story

MS Dhoni unveils first look from his debut web series 'Atharva: The Origin' - WATCH TEASER

Must Watch

PT49M55S

Taal Thok Ke: Is it Mathura's turn now after Ayodhya?