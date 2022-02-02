IND vs WI: THESE 3 Indian players test positive for COVID ahead of 1st ODI

Indian players Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ODI series against West Indies.

As per a report in Sportstar, BCCI is monitoring the situation currently and in a short time, replacements could be announced.

India are set to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies, starting February 6 in Narendra Modi Stadium, where the first one-day will be played.

More to follow