India Vs West Indies 2nd T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal On The Brink Of Becoming First Indian Bowler To Achieve THIS Milestone

Yuzvendra Chahal, the dynamic leg-spinner from India, has consistently proven his mettle in limited-overs cricket, despite facing occasional omissions from major series and tournaments. As he continues to showcase his prowess, Chahal inches closer to a significant milestone - becoming the first Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in T20 internationals. In India's recent T20I against the West Indies, Chahal's stellar performance helped him secure two crucial wickets, taking his career tally to an impressive 93 wickets in the format. As the highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals for India, Chahal needs just seven more wickets to reach the unprecedented 100-wicket milestone, surpassing records set by Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Mark Adair, and Shahid Afridi.

Yuzvendra Chahal is inching closer to becoming the first to reach 100 T20I wickets for India __ pic.twitter.com/zIy1uCVRHb — __________ (@Suvhu0854) August 5, 2023

Dominating the Indian Wicket-takers List

Chahal stands tall as India's leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, leaving behind other prominent bowlers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar trails him with 90 wickets, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah follow on 72 and 70 wickets, respectively. Notably, even India's captain, Hardik Pandya, holds the same number of wickets as Bumrah. Chahal's consistency and skill have made him a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format.

Climbing the Ladder of T20 Greats

As Chahal eyes the 100-wicket milestone, it is essential to recognize his position in the broader context of T20 internationals. While he tops the Indian charts, Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads the pack with 140 wickets, followed closely by New Zealand's Test captain, Tim Southee, with 134 wickets, and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan with 130 wickets. Chahal's performances have undoubtedly earned him a place among T20 cricket's elite bowlers.

Remarkable Debut and ODI Success

Chahal's journey began in June 2016 when he made his T20I debut during a tour of Zimbabwe. He quickly proved his worth by delivering exceptional figures of 6/25 against England in February 2017. This achievement marked the first instance of an Indian bowler taking more than four wickets in a T20 international match. His impressive track record extends to ODIs, where he has taken 121 wickets in 72 matches since his debut in the format during the 2016 Zimbabwe tour.

ODI Series Omission - Eye on World Cup

Despite being overlooked for India's ODI series against the West Indies, Chahal remains focused on his role in the T20Is. With an array of players given opportunities in the series, Chahal's determination and exceptional performances may earn him a spot in the ODI squad for the upcoming World Cup. His performances in the ongoing series in the Caribbean could be the key to unlocking the doors of the ODI team.