Suryakumar Yadav vs Sanju Samson: Who Deserves A Spot In ODIs? Check Recent Stats Here

Team India are preparing for the upcoming ODI World Cup at home with an ongoing series against West Indies away from home. In the first ODI, Rohit Sharma announced the lineup and there was no space for Sanju Samson while Ishan Kishan was picked up as the replacement for KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the wicket-keeper. Suryakumar Yadav earned the number 3 spot despite his poor form in ODI cricket lately. Watching Surya struggling in the 50-over format got many fans raising fingers on the decision of leaving Samson out of the lineup.

Sanju has been impressive in the recent games he played in the ODI format for Team India. While Surya got out on three consecutive ducks in the previous ODIs against Australia, Samson has been better than him.

In his last 6 outings Surya has 9, 0, 0, 0, 14 and 31. While on the other hand, Sanju has 36, 2*, 30*, 86*, 15 and 43*.



"We are gonna field first, no particular reason, just that we wanted to try a few different things and see where we are as a team. We want to head into the World Cup with a clear mindset. For us, the results are also important. At times, we are going to try out different players but we don't want to compromise on our results. All cricketers around the world who are playing all formats need to adapt well. Hopefully, we can get what we want here. We have got four seamers and two spinners," said Rohit after the toss.

Arguably, Surya is the most fearful batter in T20 cricket at the moment. However, he has failed to meet his expectations in the recent chances he was provided. With almost 2 months left for the ODI World Cup, India need to make some bold decisions following their lineup.