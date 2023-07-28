WATCH: Sakshi Dhoni Gives HUGE Update on MS Dhoni’s Recovery From Knee Surgery, Participation In IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently underwent knee surgery for the injury he picked up in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. A couple of months earlier in June, Dhoni had a successful surgery on his left knee in a hospital in Mumbai which raised hopes of him featuring in the 17th edition of the IPL next year.

Recently, Dhoni's wife Sakshi provided an update to his fans on his injury and the video is already creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the video, Sakshi was asked about how is MSD doing at the moment to which she replied, "He is recovering and doing well," with a thumbs-up gesture. She also told that he is currently in rehab. (Ambati Rayudu Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Rumoured Rift With Ravindra Jadeja After Captaincy Blunder)

Watch the video here:

"Mahi Bhai is recovering, he is in rehab".



Waiting for IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/0TCAtcPQvW — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2023

Fans were delighted to hear the good news which got them wondering of MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024. Chennai Super Kings had a stellar season in the 2023 edition as they lifted their fifth title in tournament history beating the defending champions Gujarat Titans in the final led by Hardik Pandya.

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide,” Dhoni had said after IPL 2023 Final.

Clearly, MSD was delighted to receive so such love from around the globe and India, which stopped him for calling it time from cash-rich league of India.