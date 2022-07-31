IND vs WI T20s in Florida may not happen due to THIS reason, says report

India and West Indies are going to take on each other in 2nd T20 which be held at Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts on Monday (August 1). India have 1-0 lead in the series and they will be aiming to make it 2-0 tomorrow. The third T20 of the the series will also be played at St Kitts before the action moved to Florida in United States of America. However, as per a report, the last 2 matches of the series may not take place in Florida. The reason for them is a logistical issues Cricket West Indies is facing.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Cricket West Indies have not been able to arrange visas for many players in both the camps and hence the 2 T20s that were supported to take place US might have to be played in West Indies only.

"Having the games in the Caribbean is not unlikely but efforts are being made to resolve the visa issue," a source in Cricket West Indies was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz. The same report said that the players were supposted to get the Visa in St Kitts itself but now they will be needed to go back to Trinidad to get their documents and if they get a all-clear, will fly to USA from there.

Ricky Skerritt, the president of the CWI, has also said that there is a Plan B being considered if the USA visas do not arrive in time. But there is no clarity on which stadium in Carribean will host the remaining two matches to be played on August 6 and 7.

The focus of Rohit Sharma's men will be on the trophy only. The Indian team lead 1-0 in the series. This is one series where the management is trying to test the bench strength and has been trying new batters in opening role.