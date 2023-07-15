IND vs WI 1st Test: Virat Kohli Congratulates Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal For Test Debut, Says This

Rohit Sharma's Team India displayed a dominant performance against Kraigg Brathwaite's West Indies beating them by an innings and 141 runs at Windsor Park in the 1st Test of the 2-match series on Friday. A day after the victory, former India captain Virat Kohli praised debutants Yashasvi Jasiwal and Ishan Kishan for their performance via a social media post.

"A complete team effort. Congratulations to Yashasvi & Ishan on your Test debuts," Virat Kohli captioned the post he made from his official Twitter handle.

Checkout the post here:



cre Trending Stories

A complete team effort. Congratulations to Yashasvi & Ishan on your Test debuts. pic.twitter.com/4i2WA0sEjA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 15, 2023

Senior off-spinner R Ashwin picked up yet another five-wicket haul (7/71). India, who had reached 400 for four at lunch, declared their first innings at 421 for five and grabbed a massive lead of 271 runs even before the West Indies came out to bat in their second innings.

Lasith Malinga To Andre Russell: List Of Bowlers With Double Hattrick - In Pics

In the extended final session, West Indies were bundled out for 130 in their second innings, as the match ended in three days.

It felt very nice getting the Player-of-the-Match award on debut. It's been a long journey, feeling very happy and good about it," said Jaiswal as he climbed the stairs on way to his hotel room.

"Let's see what the future holds for me, this is just the start (of my international career). Pray to God that I continue playing like this, keep making (such) efforts and keep contributing for the team," he added.

The young cricketer then placed the trophy on a table in his room and thanked everyone for the success.

"Thank you so much in the end. This will be a memorable moment for me. Thank you God, thank you guys for your love and support," he added.

Earlier, Jaiswal while receiving the trophy, had said that playing a Test for the country was an "emotional moment for him" and thanked chief coach Rahul Dravid for his advice.

"We prepared pretty well. Spoke a lot to Rahul Dravid sir and learned from him. Would like to thank all the selectors and Rohit (Sharma) sir for having faith in me. It's really nice, I have been working on this."

"Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket. Lots of people helped me through my journey and I want to thank each and every one of them," he said.

Brief scores:

West Indies 150 all out and 130 all out in 50.3 overs (R Ashwin 7/71)

India 1st Innings: 421/5 declared in 152.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 171, Rohit Sharma 103, Virat Kohli 76). (With PTI inputs)