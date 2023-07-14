Highlights | IND VS WI 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Win By Innings And 141 Runs

On Day 3, India picked up right from where they left on Day 2 and won the contest by an innings and 146 tuns against West Indies. Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to score a century at Windsor Park. At number 4, Virat Kohli walked in and kept his cool to score helping his team reach a fine total in the first innings.

West Indies needed to pull something special from the situation they are in after Day 2 stumps against India to avoid another humiliating defeat in international cricket. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side rely on bowlers like Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and more to make a difference on Day 3.

