Highlights | IND VS WI 1st Test, Day 3 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: India Win By Innings And 141 Runs
India Vs West Indies Day 3, 1st Test LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India won the contest by an innings and 141 runs.
On Day 3, India picked up right from where they left on Day 2 and won the contest by an innings and 146 tuns against West Indies. Both Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went on to score a century at Windsor Park. At number 4, Virat Kohli walked in and kept his cool to score helping his team reach a fine total in the first innings.
West Indies needed to pull something special from the situation they are in after Day 2 stumps against India to avoid another humiliating defeat in international cricket. The Kraigg Brathwaite-led side rely on bowlers like Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and more to make a difference on Day 3.
India vs West Indies 1st Test Match Report
Team India displayed a dominant effort against hosts West Indies in the 1st Test. Read how India thrashed West Indies in the match report link below.
West Indies cricket are arguably in their worst phase in the history. Surely, something needs to change it needs to change very quickly. India would be delighted with the effort from their bowlers and debutant Yashashvi Jaiswal as well.
India win by innings as West Indies get bowled out for 130 runs in the second innings. What a dominant performance by the Rohit Sharma-led side.
WI: 130 (50.3 Overs)
India just one wicket away from victory as Rohit Sharma and co decide to take extra time. 8 overs or 30 minutes, they have got this much time to take one wicket and win this test match.
WI: 122/9 (48.1 Overs)
India in complete control and West Indies in need of a miracle. If WI survive the remaining couple of overs, it will just be a formality for India to come out tomorrow and take those remaining wickets to win this contest.
WI: 106/7 (45 Overs)
West Indies 7 down as Alzarri Joseph 13 (23) caught by Shubman Gill bowled by R Ashwin. India are on a roll at the moment as WI lose their seventh wicket.
WI: 101/7 (43.3 Overs)
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja hunt for the remaining four wickets to grab the victory for Team India. West Indies just hanging in their to avoid humiliation.
WI: 99/6 (41 Overs)
Alick Athanaze 28 (44) caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. West Indies 6 down now with India still hungry for wickets and the win inside these 11 overs remaining.
WI: 78/6 (36.2 Overs)
Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze are in the middle for West Indies with a huge responsibility up their sleeves of saving their team from humiliation.
WI: 71/5 (34 Overs)
Mohammed Siraj brought by Rohit Sharma to change the scheme for India with some pace bowling looking for more wickets and humiliate West Indies. He brings the wicket of Jasua Da Silva 13 (27) LBW.
WI: 59/5 (29.5 Overs)
Team India are in complete control of this contest at the moment as the hosts are 4 down with Athanaze and Da Silva in the middle.
WI: 58/4 (28.3 Overs)
Team India hunting for wickets at the moment with R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Athanaze and Joshua Da Silva in the middle for West Indies eyeing to build a solid partnership.
WI: 48/4 (24.5 Overs)
West Indies are in deep trouble as they lose two wickets in quick succession, India are on a rampage at the moment. R Reifer 11 (41) LBW by Jadeja for the fourth one.
WI: 34/4 (21.4 Overs)
Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood continue the innings for West Indies after the Day 3 Tea break. Jadeja bowls the first over after the break conceding 5 runs from it.
WI: 32/2 (20 Overs)
India would be very happy at the Tea Break of Day 3 in this Test match as they have taken 2 West Indies batters down so far in this second innings.
WI: 27/2 (19 Overs)
Kraigg Brathwaite 7 (47) caught by Ajinkya Rahane bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. India get the start they were keen on getting with two early wickets.
WI: 23/2 (17 Overs)
West Indies in a tricky spot at the moment with Reifer and Brathwaite in the middle. Ashwin and Jadeja continue the attack for India.
WI: 21/1 (15 Overs)
Tagenarine Chanderpaul 7 (28) LBW by Ravindra Jadeja. India get the early wicket they were looking for and it is Jadeja who strikes.
WI: 12/1 (11 Overs)
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja brought into the attack by Rohit Sharma to get things going for India. Chanderpaul and Brathwaite have done a good job so far for West Indies.
WI: 7/0 (9 Overs)
West Indies batter Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul open the innings slow and steady taking the defensive approach. India keen on getting some wickets and putting pressure on the opposition.
IND: 3/0 (4 Overs)
West Indies begin their innings with Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul as India look for wickets early with Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj.
WI: 1/0 (1.3 Overs)
Team India declare at 421 runs with the loss of five wickets. They are surely looking to bowl out West Indies for a low score and they ask for follow on and win this contest.
IND: 421/5 (152.2 Overs) Declared
India lead by 270 runs with Ishan Kishan and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. West Indies bring in Joseph into the attack searching for wickets.
IND: 420/5 (152.1 Overs)
Virat Kohli 76 (182) caught by Athanaze bowled by Rahkeem Cornwall. West Indies would be very happy with that wicket as Kohli was looking in dangerous rhythm.
IND: 406/5 (146.5 Overs)
India with Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli in the middle batting brilliantly so far after the Lunch break. Roach and Cornwall attack the stumps for West Indies.
IND: 404/4 (144 Overs)
Play will resume soon after the Lunch break of Day 3. Virat Kohli will look to smash another century for India in Test cricket and shut his critics like always does with a big knock. Jadeja on the other end is also batting brilliantly.
Team India rebuild with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja after losing Rahane and Jaiswal in quick succession. A glimmer of hope for the hosts as India lose a couple of wickets in the first session.
IND: 400/4 (142 Overs)
India look to rebuild with Jadeja joining Kohli in the middle and it looks very promising at the moment for them. Wests Indies attack with Alick Athanaze and Kraigg Brathwaite.
IND: 393/4 (141 Overs)
Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle for Team India will look to carry their team with a solid partnership from here.
IND: 371/1 (136.1 Overs)
In the 132nd over, Warrican bowls to Kohli, who drives towards mid-on. Jadeja pushes the ball towards long-on. Kohli turns the ball behind square for a single. Kohli blocks a gentle turner and clips a fuller delivery to mid-wicket. Roach bowls to Jadeja, who blocks the ball and leans forward in defense. Jadeja deflects a full delivery towards fine leg for 2 runs. Kohli drives a full delivery outside off for a single.
Live Score IND 362/4 (133) CRR: 2.72
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 212 runs
Rahane faced Roach and gets caught by Blackwood! It's a disappointing dismissal... Rahane will be frustrated as he let go of a great opportunity to score some runs. Roach, in his new spell, strikes on the very first ball. He delivers a full ball outside off, which grips the surface slightly, causing the batter to mistime his drive. The ball goes straight into the hands of the eager cover fielder. Roach lets out a cry of vindication, finally seeing a glimmer of hope that things might turn in his favor. Rahane is dismissed, caught by Blackwood off Roach, scoring 3 runs off 11 balls.
Live Score IND 356/4 (129.2) CRR: 2.75
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 206 runs
Alzarri Joseph bowls a full delivery on the pads, Kohli clips it for a single. Joseph follows up with a shorter ball that nearly chops back onto Kohli's stumps. Rahane then clips a full delivery towards deep square.
Live Score IND 354/3 (128) CRR: 2.77
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 204 runs
Jaiswal's wicket falls to Joseph's clever bowling! Joshua Da Silva takes a fantastic catch, as Jaiswal edges the ball and departs. It was the fourth delivery in that region, pitched at a good length and angling away just outside off stump. Jaiswal had been playing patiently, pushing the previous deliveries towards the cover area. However, this time, the ball moves slightly off the pitch, finding a faint edge on its way to the wicketkeeper. Jaiswal is dismissed by Alzarri Joseph after scoring a resilient 171 runs from 387 balls, including 16 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score IND 350/3 (126) CRR: 2.78
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 200 runs
In the 124th over, Warrican bowled full deliveries on middle and off-stump. Kohli defended two balls, while Jaiswal pushed one towards cover and took three runs. They attempted a single and there was an overthrow, resulting in a couple of extra runs. The West Indies appealed for an lbw, but it was turned down as hawkeye showed it would have missed leg stump. Jaiswal showed aggression by hitting a six straight down the ground. The score at the end of the over was 341-2, with Kohli on 46 and Jaiswal on 162. Alzarri Joseph bowled the following over, with Kohli defending and Jaiswal hitting a single and a four to bring up a 100-run partnership.
Live Score IND 350/2 (125) CRR: 2.8
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 200 runs
In the 122nd over, Warrican bowled a maiden over to Kohli, who defended all the deliveries. The long-off fielder came halfway up. In the 121st over, Joseph bowled to Kohli, who took a single, defended a couple of deliveries, and hit a boundary off a leg-side delivery. Kohli's score is 46 off 128 balls, and the team's total is 336-2.
Live Score IND 336/2 (123) CRR: 2.73
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 186 runs
In the 119th over, Holder concedes 3 runs. Jaiswal pulls a back-of-length delivery to deep square leg for 1 run, while Kohli pulls a short ball to deep square leg for a single. Kohli also plays two full deliveries, one driven towards mid-on and the other pushed towards cover. Mishra comments on the game and mentions rash shots as the difference. The score after 119 overs is 326-2, with Kohli on 40 and Jaiswal on 153. Warrican bowls the 118th over, with Kohli defending four deliveries and surviving a dropped catch by Brathwaite at short cover. Jaiswal takes a single towards long-on.
Live Score IND 329/2 (120) CRR: 2.74
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 179 runs
In these overs, Holder and Warrican bowled to Kohli and Jaiswal. Kohli made some defensive plays and steered the ball towards the point, while Jaiswal achieved a score of 150 with a beautiful straight drive. The score after 117 overs was 322-2, with Kohli at 38 and Jaiswal at 151.
Live Score IND 324/2 (118.1) CRR: 2.74
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 174 runs
In the first over Day 3, Warrican bowls to Kohli, who defends three deliveries with solid technique. In the second over, Holder delivers to Kohli and Jaiswal. Kohli defends two deliveries and takes two runs, while Jaiswal takes a single and leaves two deliveries.
Live Score IND 316/2 (115.1) CRR: 2.74
Day 3: 1st Session - India lead by 166 runs
The spinners have claimed 10 wickets out of the 12 that have fallen so far. The pitch is becoming increasingly challenging, with rough patches and cracks emerging. The batsmen have struggled to cope with the conditions. The spinners are likely to find more opportunities to excel. Additionally, some green grass has formed due to condensation under the covers, offering potential advantages for the fast bowlers. It seems like another demanding day awaits the West Indian bowlers on the field.
West Indies face a relentless Indian side after a challenging day in the field. India, having bowled out the Windies quickly, now builds a commanding lead with centuries from both openers. The Windies struggle to find inspiration as India patiently extends their dominance. Although the pitch offers hope with spin-friendly conditions, the Windies may face a daunting challenge against Ashwin and Jadeja.
Joining the ranks of Shikhar Dhawan (who scored 187 against Australia in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (who scored 134 against the West Indies in 2018), he becomes the third Indian opening batsman to achieve a century on his Test debut.
Yashasvi, with an unbeaten score of 143, has now set a new record for Team India by scoring the highest number of runs on his Test debut at an overseas venue. He surpassed Ganguly's 27-year-old record of 131 runs against England at Lord's.
Yashasvi Jaiswal joined an exclusive group of Indian batsmen who have scored a century on their Test debut, becoming the 17th player to achieve this feat. The distinguished list includes Lala Amarnath (118), Deepak Shodhan (110), AG Kripal Singh (100*), Abbas Ali Baig (112), Hanumant Singh (105), Gundappa Vishwanath (137), Surinder Amarnath (124), Mohammad Azharuddin (110), Pravin Amre (103), Sourav Ganguly (131), Virender Sehwag (105), Suresh Raina (120), Shikhar Dhawan (187), Rohit Sharma (177), Prithvi Shaw (134), and Shreyas Iyer (105).
“Because they are playing in a coastal area, they have to remember it may rain. And when it rains they must be prepared for it. If overs are lost due to rain, then I think India needs to plan accordingly. I feel somewhere around 300-320 will be a good score where they can put pressure back on West Indies,” Pragyan said.
“When we talk about the wicket it’s very tricky and not that easy for a batter to come and get those runs. We saw initially, Virat was trying to settle down. So, I think the longer time he spends in the middle the better the chances of him scoring the runs. The best thing is India has all the time in the world for them to give that little bit of a cushion where Virat can go out and look for that three-figure mark,” Ojha was quoted as saying in a release by the broadcaster on Friday.
“Day 2 was out and out Yashasvi’s day, the way he batted and got his maiden Test 100. On Day 3, it’ll be very crucial how he starts because it is not easy for a batter on this kind of tricky track to come on and take on the bowlers. So, as he gets his eyes in, I am pretty sure that he will look to dominate a few bowlers and raise the scoring rate.”
"My aim is to give the team a good start on Day 3. Besides that, what happens, happens."
"I spoke a lot to Rohit bhaiya while batting. He kept explaining to me how to bat on this wicket and where the runs would come. We had very good communication between us. Before the game also, he was talking to me, telling me 'You have to do it'. So I kept thinking about that and how I should prepare mentally and score runs. So, I think I've learnt a lot from this game and I'll try to keep doing that going forward too. It makes a lot of difference when experienced players and legends of our team (like Rohit, Virat, Rahane) sit with you, talk to you... It makes a big difference because I keep learning from them."
"It was very emotional for me, for my family. And for all those who have supported me throughout because it has been a long journey for me. I want to thank everyone who has helped in any way along the way and I want to dedicate this to my parents because they've had a big influence on my life, and I want to thank God. Don't want to say too much...I am happy, but this is the start. I need to keep up."
"It feels really good. It was an emotional moment (getting 100). My batting is still going on so the effort will be to play as long as possible for the team. This is the start of my career so I'll strive to take that as long as possible too and see how focussed and disciplined I can be going ahead."
Yashasvi Jaiswal already has a ton on Test debut. He can make the occasion even more memorable by hitting a double ton. He is still far from the landmark but it is very much a possibility knowing the form he is in and the state of the tired Windies bowlers.
India are already ahead by 162 runs in the first innings. It will be interesting to see how long do Indians bat in this Test match. Don't be surprised if Rohit opts to bat all day today and push Windies completely out of the contest.
West Indian bowlers are tired but their job is far from being done. Only 2 Indian wickets have fallen in form of Rohit and Gill. They need to pick some wickets quickly on Day 3 morning session to improve the chances of comeback in this Test match.
Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 36 off 96 balls at stumps on second, was heard saying on stump mic, ‘bhatta fenk raha hai’. That was for WI captain Kraigg Brathwaite.
Shubman Gill disappointed his fans in the first innings batting at No 3. He fell for just 6 off 11 balls of the bowling of Warrican. He will be angry at himself for falling for such a low score on a good batting track and would want to make ammends in next innings.
Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is batting on 36 off 96 balls and is showing a lot of patience at the crease. He is still at some distance from the hundred but if he bats for one session whole, chances will increase of reaching the landmark.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma notched up his 10th Test century. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was impressed by Rohit Sharma's knock. Here's what Wasim Jaffer tweeted...
Another masterclass on how to bat on a pitch with turn and bite. Well played @ImRo45 __ #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/TGL720AAeU
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 13, 2023
Team India captain Rohit Sharma is now tied with Sachin Tendulkar in the fourth position for smashing seven centuries for India against West Indies across formats. Sunil Gavaskar (13), Virat Kohli (11), and Rahul Dravid (eight) occupy the first three spots.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma scored his 44th international century on Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies on Thursday. Rohit is now also joint-fourth with Steven Smith for hitting the most centuries (44) amongst the active players in international cricket. Virat Kohli and Joe Root are in the first and second positions for slamming 75 and 46 tons respectively while David Warner is in third spot with 45 centuries to his name.
Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed the record of former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly as his 143 not out is the highest score by an Indian debutant outside Asia in Test cricket. Ganguly held the previous record - 131 vs England at Lord's in 1996.
For the first time in their history, Indian cricket team managed to take a first-innings lead in Test cricket without losing a wicket. After bowling out West Indies for 150 on the opening day of the 1st Test in Dominica, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 229 runs for the first wicket - getting a lead of 79 runs before losing their first wicket on the second day.
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid gave a standing ovation to debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal after he completed a fity on Day 2 of 1st Test vs West Indies. Jaiswal went on to score a maiden Test hundred. Watch Dravid give standing ovation to Yashasvi Jaiswal HERE...
Maidaan __ Maiden Test 50* @ybj_19 has arrived!
.
.#WIvIND #INDvWIonFanCode pic.twitter.com/CSYGdDh2xA
— FanCode (@FanCode) July 13, 2023
Former India captain Virat Kohli took 81 balls to hit his first boundary on Day 2 of the 1st Test vs West Indies. Kohli was seen celebrating his first boundary extravagantly as he ended Day 2 unbeaten on 36. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 143 as India lead by 162 runs.
Team India captain Rohit Sharma became only the second batter after Virat Kohli to complete 3,500 runs in all three formats of international cricket. Rohit needed 63 runs to complete 3,500 runs in Test cricket and went on to score 103 in the 1st Test vs West Indies in Dominica.
Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal is hungry to make a statement after scoring a century on his debut for Team India and to put the icing on the cake, he will surely look to score a double ton on Day 3 against the West Indies.
IND: 312-2 (113 Overs)