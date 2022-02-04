Virat Kohli set to break another Sachin Tendulkar RECORD in 1st ODI vs West Indies

The last couple of months have been tough for former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

The 32-year-old was sacked as captain of the ODI team and he has also quit Test captaincy post the 2-1 loss to South Africa in Test series.

Off the field, a cold war continue to exist between him and current BCCI bosses including president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

However, Kohli would be looking forward to the ODI series against West Indies, that starts on February 6 in Ahmedabad.

Indian team began training on Friday (February 4) without Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad who caught Covid ahead of the series.

There is one record that Kohli would look to cross in the 1st IND vs WI ODI itself and he needs just 6 runs to do that.

Kohli needs just 6 runs to get to 5,000 runs in ODIs in India. This is a feat that has only been achieved by Sachin Tendulkar so far. He did that in 121 innings. If Kohli achieves this feat in the 1st IND vs WI ODI, then he will take 96 innings to do the same, making him the fastest to the landmark.

Team India, after the 3 ODIs, will also play three-match T20I series against West Indies. The ODIs will be taking place behind closed doors in Ahmedabad. All T20s will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolata with a 75% attendance in the stadium.