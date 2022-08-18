Team India and Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar made a stunning comeback into international cricket in the first ODI against Zimbabwe at Harare on Thursday (August 18). Chahar has been sidelined with injury since February this year with a hamstring injury followed by back strain.

Chahar was forced to miss the entire IPL 2022 as after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked him as their most expensive buy in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The pacer came back with a bang in the first ODI against Zimbabwe, claiming 3/27 in his first spell of 7 overs.

After initially struggling with his rhythm and run-up, Chahar was quick to hit the straps. A short ball dismissed in-form opener Innocent Kaia for 4 and then he forced the other opener Tadiwanashe Marumani to edge through to the keeper as well. For his third wicket, Chahar trapped No. 3 batter Wessly Madhevere plumb in front.

“It was a long vacation for me. Now fully fit and back. Tough competition in the Indian team and it has been high since I started playing. If I get an opportunity, I can do the job with the new ball and bat in the lower order,” Chahar said after the toss.

“It is about performing and I don’t think about opportunities. It should help the seam bowlers due to the cool breeze. The stats also suggest that it helps fast bowlers early in the morning. I have been working on my batting for many years but I get very less opportunities. Last year I batted in just four matches and I did well, so hoping to do well if I get a chance,” he added.

Watch Deepak Chahar in action in the first ODI against Zimbabwe...

Meanwhile, India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first against Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. Led by the returning KL Rahul – who takes the captaincy reins in Rohit Sharma’s absence – India are in good ODI form, winning five of their last six matches.

Speaking at the time of toss, India captain KL Rahul said, “We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it’s an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chances to challenge themselves and their skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries.”