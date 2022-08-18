NewsCricket
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Score and UPDATES: KL Rahul wins toss and India BOWL first

Check LIVE scores and Updates from India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI in Harare on Thursday (August 18) here.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI LIVE Score and UPDATES: KL Rahul wins toss and India BOWL first
India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI: KL Rahul’s Team India will take on hosts Zimbabwe in first of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Thursday (August 18). After a 3-0 ODI series win over West Indies under Shikhar Dhawan, India will look to continue their winning run in the 50-over format ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, which gets underway later this month.

India’s stand-in captain KL Rahul on Wednesday credited the team management for creating an environment where players thrive on his return to the fold after injury rather than feeling insecure about their position as he returns to lead the side against Zimbabwe.

After a near three-month layoff due to a sports hernia and COVID-19, Rahul is all set to lead India in three-match ODI series. When he takes the field on Thursday, it will be only his second full series as captain. “You might be out for two months but they haven`t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in the last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such an environment,” the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

Check LIVE scores and updates from IND vs ZIM 1st ODI right here.

18 August 2022
12:40 PM

Sean Williams returns

Sean Williams is back in the Zimbabwe team after missing the Bangladesh series. Here is the Zimbabwe Playing XI...

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

12:28 PM

Captain Speak

Here is what the two captains KL Rahul and Regis Chakabva had to say at the toss...

KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries.

Regis Chakabva: We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It's something we've spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We've got Ngarava and Marumani coming in.

12:19 PM

Deepak Chahar back in the Playing XI

Team India and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Deepak Chahar is fit and back. Here is India's Playing XI...

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd. Siraj

12:10 PM

India win toss, bowl first

Stand-in India captain KL Rahul has won the toss and India will BOWL first.

12:03 PM

Lance Klusener: Zimbabwe series a missed opportunity for Virat Kohli

Zimbabwe batting coach and former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener speaks exclusively to Zee News English. Read all about it here

12:00 PM

Check TV Timing and livestream details

You can check the TV timings in India and livestream details of India vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI here.

11:59 AM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of 1st ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare.

