India vs Pakistan can take place THRICE in Asia Cup 2022, read how HERE

India vs Pakistan clash is a feast of eyes for not only the cricket fans but the whole world. However, due to diplomatic issues between the two nations, India and Pakistan have not faced each other often in recent years of cricket. The good news is that during the Asia Cup 2022, the blockbuster clash can take place 3 times in over 14 days of period. The opening clash takes place on August 28 when the two sides will meet in Dubai. ('Shreyas Iyer safer bet than Virat Kohli', fans slam BCCI for leaving out KKR captain for Asia Cup 2022, check reacts)

The second match can take place if both teams qualify for the Super Four Stage, which is likely to happen. The Super Four Stage is a round-robin format where group leaders will face each other. The two nations will also meet each other in the T20 World Cup later this year in Australia. And if things go in way of the fans expectation, India and Pakistan will face each twice in the World Cup as well. (Asia Cup 2022: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India squad due to THIS reason)

The Asia Cup 2022 kickstarts on August 27 with the opening match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The third match will be between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on August 29 while India will play their second match of the tournament on August 30 with Qualifier, which is to be announced. The final of the Asia Cup will be played on September 11 at the Dubai International Stadium. (IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022: THIS Pakistan batter explains why his team is dominated by Team India)

The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September.



The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

The last time India locked horns with Pakistan was in the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. The Babar Azam-led side demolished Virat Kohli-led India in the World Cup, winning the match by a statement-making margin of 10 wickets.

Pakistan is in good T20 form, having done well in many series back home. They are a rising team in the shortest format of the game and will take on India, who are World No 1 currently. The Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and Hotstar in India.

India squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan