LANCE KLUSENER

IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: THIS Zimbabwe batter could dominate India, feels Lance Klusener

India will not have the services of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has rested ahead of Asia Cup 2022 where he will be playing a bigger role for Men in Blue.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team is all set to take on Zimbabwe in three-match ODI series starting on August 18 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare on Tuesday. Zimbabwe are coming into this series after a strong performance against Bangladesh in the recently concluded series where they won both T20Is and ODI series. Ahead of the India series where the visitors are going with second string side, former South Africa all-rounder and Zimbabwe's batting coach Lance Klusener has picked one batsman from his side who can dominate the Indian bowling attack. 

"I think we would like to be more consistent from the batting point of view. Yes, we won the series against Bangladesh but we didn't necessarily get off to good starts. That for us is a concern and we are going to need to pay attention to that before the India series. We have been lucky that (Sikandar) Raza and a few others have played well but our expectation from our batting unit is that everyone should be performing," Lance said during an interaction with TOI.

"It's a series we all are looking forward to. It will be a great learning curve for a team like Zimbabwe to play against a top side like India. It's a good challenge for us and an opportunity for our players to learn and grow. However, we want to play good cricket and we are asking India to bring their A-game as well. If they do that, they may be too strong for us but if we play well and put them under pressure, then ODI cricket is a funny game and anything can happen," Former South Africa cricketer added. 

India will not have the services of Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder has rested ahead of Asia Cup 2022 where he will be playing a bigger role for Men in Blue. Pointing out the importance of Hardik on the Indian side Lance said," A fast-bowling all-rounder like Hardik Pandya adds glue to any white-ball side or to any cricket team. It's so good to have him back and is getting into the form we are accustomed to. The Indian team looks a different side when Hardik Pandya is in full flow."

