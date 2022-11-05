IND vs ZIM: 'We need to be...', R Ashwin on plans to beat Zimbabwe in must-win game to qualify for semi-finals, Read here

Team India spinner R Ashwin feels that Men in Blue cannot take Zimbabwe lightly. He understands that India's last match of the Super 12 stage is a must-win game and they need to be clinical to win that contest at MCG on Sunday (Nivember 6). After Pakistan beat South Africa earlier, India now need to beat Zimbabwe to ensure they enter the semis. If Pakistan win their last group match vs Bangladesh and India lose to Zimbabwe, Babar Azam's side will go through as they will have similar points as India but better Net Run Rate (NRR).

"Nothing is straightforward. No one game has come easy. The pure experience of T20 is that you can always comeback. In T20 cricket, the timeline of recovery is little. Every team has adapted beautifully. The grounds are big, the wicket has something for everyone. You can only bank on skills to come good. We need to be as clincical as possible against Zimbabawe. No team is a brush over. Good teams will be clinical and it is a must-win contest," Ashwin told the journalists in the pre-match press conference on Saturday (November 5).

Also Read: Will Rohit Sharma's India qualify for semifinals if rain washes out Zimbabwe match? Check here

Going by the plans of skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, it seems India won't make any changes to the playing 11 vs ZIM. But they could be tempted to make just one change, dropping Axar Patel for Yuzvendra Chahal. Chahal and Ashwin's combo can trouble the Zimbabwe batters who are not considered the best players of quality spin bowling. But dropping Axar and letting Chahal in means the batting depth reduces.

MCG is a pace-friendly wicket. The fast bowlers will be in action. Indian batters must not take the Zimbabwe pacers lightly as they can make early inroads.

"You cannot make a concrete plan and see that this is a plan for you. You see the scorecard and deliver. As a bowler you love to get wickets. You might have to deliver in different scenarios," said Ashwin.