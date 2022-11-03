IND vs ZIM: THIS Pakistani actress will marry 'Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup 2022, Netizens post EPIC replies

India will play Zimbabwe in their last match of the Super 12 stage on T20 World Cup 2022 and they should be eyeing a win in that match to qualify for the semi-finals. The match is on November 6 (Sunday) but the anticipation has been growing for a long time now. Now a Pakistani actress has come out with an epic tweet in which she says she is going to marry the a Zimbabwean guy if they beat India on Sunday. The name of the actress is Sehar Shinwari and she is known for making such big statements on cricket.

This is her tweet:

I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match _ — Sehar Shinwari (@SeharShinwari) November 3, 2022

That is okay but when will this be happeninghttps://t.co/ER2ZtRy1Q3 — __G_______ (@me_girish) November 3, 2022

I am from Zimbabwe — Faizan (@abeyjayaar) November 3, 2022

Why u so obsessed with India tho — N__ (@starfire889) November 3, 2022

The thing is that Pakistan can still qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals if they beat South Africa and Bangladesh respectively in their last two matches. They have a slight chance to make it because they will have to beat both these sides with bigger margin to better their Net Run Rate. South Africa, even if they lose to Pakistan on Thursday, can still qualify. That is even if their game vs Netherlands is washed out. That one point from the match will take them to 6 points. No team apart from India can jump to more than 6 points in that case and the NRR will decide the other semi-finalist.