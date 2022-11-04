IND vs ZIM Predicted Playing 11: Yuzvendra Chahal and Rishabh Pant to finally get a game in T20 World Cup 2022? Check here

Rohit Sharma's India will be under pressure when they taken on Zimbabwe in their final Group 2 match at the Super 12 stage in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). It will be interesting to see India's strategy in this important match. After Pakistan beat South Africa on Thursday, it has become necessary for India to beat Zimbabwe now. A loss will mean they are stuck with just 6 points. If South Africa and Pakistan win their remaining games, then they will enter the semis and India will be knocked out. Hence, Zimbabwe win is a must for India.

Will Rohit makes changes in playing 11?

India have not yet given space in playing XI so far to Indian wicketkeeper and batter Rishabh Pant and star legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal. There is a high chance that these two play play as India might look to replace Dinesh Karthik with Pant. Karthik has not really lived up to the expectations this World Cup with a flurry of low scores. Pant could be tried in this game to see how he goes. Karthik has also been ordinary with the gloves in hand. Pant not playing has certainly raised many eyebrows including that of Gautam Gambhir.

Another change Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid may be tempted to make is bring in Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing 11, maybe at the expense of Axar Patel. That will weaken India's batting depth but think against Zimbabawe, India can afford to do this.

India will take heart from the fact that KL Rahul has forced his way to form. He smashed a fifty in last match vs Bangladesh which should keep him in good stead vs Zimbabwe.

India playing 11 for Zimbabwe: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal