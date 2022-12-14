topStoriesenglish
IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20 match in Navi Mumbai, 7 PM IST, December 14

With the five-match T20I series currently tied 1-1, India and Australia would look to take the lead when they take each other in the third T20I today. The match is going to take place Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. The Harmpreet Kaur and Co would take heart from the fact that they fought back in style and held their nerves to clinch the Super Over. Alyssa Healy's team, at the same time, would be itching to come back to winning ways. India will bank on the the likes of Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, who are in some amazing form at the moment. 

Ghosh has really shown she is improving to be one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game. Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet will be key player for Team India as well. It is important, from India's perspective, to push Australians on the back foot from the word go and apply pressure. They can be dangerous if they are given the freedom to play their aggressive brand of cricket. 

Hrishikesh Kantikar, batting coach, gave a long speech to the Indian team after the end of the 2nd T20I. He had told them to enjoy the moment but warned that they should not take the foot off the pedestal.

My Dream11 team for IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I:

Smriti Mandhana (vc), Beth Mooney (c), Shafali Verma, Tahlia McGrath, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Renuka Thakur, Alana King

India Women likely playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women likely playing XI

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

