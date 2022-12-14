India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I match online and on TV?

High on confidence after an inspirational ‘Super Over’ win, Indian women will look to maintain momentum with improved fielding and bowling performance against the mighty Australia in the third T20I at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (December 14). After the first two games at a packed D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the cricket caravan moves to the iconic Brabourne Stadium in the Southern part of the ‘Maximum City’ where another belter of a track awaits the two teams.

The game on Sunday turned out be a perfect advert for women’s cricket with a 47,000 plus crowd witnessing an edge of the seat thriller. For a change, India, who have often gone suicidal from winning positions against Australia, were finally able to end up on the right side of the result.

However, the famous win is in the past now, and as pointed out by batting coach (acting head coach) Hrishikesh Kanitkar in a stirring speech after the game, India have a lot of work to do with the five-match series locked at 1-1. The ability has always been there to regularly compete with the likes of Australia but India need to do the little things to gain the remarkable consistency of their rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match:

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be played on December 14, Wednesday.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match begin?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will begin at 7:00 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 6.30pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match?

The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, D Vaidya, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, K Anjali Sarwani

Australia Women: Beth Mooney, Elysse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Kim Garth, H Graham, Alana King, Alyssa Healy (C), Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt