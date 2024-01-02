IND-W Vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women Vs Australia Women 3rd ODI In Mumbai, 130PM IST, January 2

A huge game for India awaits at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai as the womn in blue look to beat Australia women in the third and last ODI of the three-match series in order to restore some pride. The hosts are trailing 0-2 in the three-match serie at the moment. The Alyssa Healy-led Australians made a solid comeback after being beaten in the Only Test. The visitors brought them A game to the ODIs as they have played some exceptional cricket.

Good news for India is that all-rounder Sneh Rana returnd to training a day before the match. She had faced concussion after collision with teammate Pooja Vastrakar on the field while fielding. She had gone to the hospitals for the scans but it seems she is fit enough to take the field. It will be interesting to see what the final call is as far as the India playing 11 is concerned. For the meanwhile, do not take her in your Dream11 team and wait for the toss to happen.

India will want their senior players such as in-form Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma to come good in the last ODI and deliver good performances to save the team from suffering a whitewash in the hands of the Aussies.

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Ellyse Perry

Vice-captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Ellyse Perry, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur

IND-W vs AUS-W Probable XIs:

IND-W Probable XI: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Renuka Thakur, Saika Ishaque

AUS-W Probable XI: Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Darcie Brown

IND-W vs AUS-W Full Squad

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

Australia Women: Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham