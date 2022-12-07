IND-W vs AUS-W T20I series: 'Even I won't be able to help...', Harmanpreet Kaur makes a big statement ahead of 1st T20I

Indian women's cricket team will soon be taking on Australia in a five-match T20I series. All teams are looking to prepare for the T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa in February 2023. This series has been planned keeping that tournament in mind as both these teams aim to leave no stone unturned for the tournament. Australia are reigning World Champions in this format, beating India in the epic final in 2022 at the iconic MCG. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will be aiming to avenge that loss in the next World Cup but before that they need to ensure they get the better of Australia at their backyard.

This Australia team is being led by Alyssa Healy. India will really need to play out of their skin to compete with a champion side like Australia. On the eve of the first T20I that starts in Mumbai on December 9, Harmanpreet spoke on how important it is to listen to the players as captain and how players deliver when such an environment is in place.

“For me, it is very important keeping all the players together because according to me, everyone should be able to share their views and be treated with equal importance. I know there are a few team performers who can go out and do well for the team, but you still need your other players who are with the team that need to be treated equally too because sometimes, some players need higher support. So, as a captain, and as a leader, it is my responsibility that I go out and speak to them on how they are feeling and how they can improve as a cricketer," Harman spoke to Star Sports.

"So, I think all this is really helping me to lead them on the field. The most positive thing I feel is that they are opening up in front of me because if they don't open up, then even I won't be able to help them. They are trusting me, my plans and my powers and all these things are very important. I feel the support we are receiving from the other team members and the efforts the team is putting in is the reason for getting these positive results because if you have that trust on your team, you cannot lag anywhere on the field. So, it's the trust factor that we have within the team, is the strength we have right now. The reason we are improving as a team and are able to give results every tournament is the trust factor that is helping us," she added.