IND-W Vs BAN 1st T20 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Match In India?

Bangladesh women and India women will be at loggerheads as the two teams take on each other in the first T20I at Dhaka on Sunday. Team India have arrived in Bangladesh for a limited-overs tour. Harmanpreet Kaur's team are going to play 3 T20Is followed by same number of ODIs on this tour. When the squad for the women’s tour of Bangladesh was announced, it surprised many as two big names were missing from the team. They were pacer Shikha Pandey and destructive batter plus wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who has good record in the format. What irked the fans even more was that there was no explanation given to the snub. Not to forget, even pacer Renuka Singh is not part of the squad. She has been India’s leading pacer for the last one year or so.

Shreyanka Patil, who is seen as the next big thing in women’s cricket in India, did not receive the maiden call-up. Even after picking nine wickets in the ACC Women’s Emering Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong, Patil could not break the door.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma will open the innings for India while Jemimah Rodrigues is likely to bat at No 3 for India in the T20Is. Yastika Bhatia will keep wickets while Meghna Singh and Anjali Sarvani are likely to open the bowling for India.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I in Dhaka HERE:

When is Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will take place on Sunday, July 9.

Where is Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I start?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I on TV in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will be available on Fancode website and app.