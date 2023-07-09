topStoriesenglish2632867
NewsCricket
INDIA WOMEN VS BANGLADESH WOMEN

IND-W Vs BAN 1st T20 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Match In India?

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India to play the 1st T20I against Bangladesh at Dhaka. Here's everything you need to know about the match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND-W Vs BAN 1st T20 Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women Match In India?

Bangladesh women and India women will be at loggerheads as the two teams take on each other in the first T20I at Dhaka on Sunday. Team India have arrived in Bangladesh for a limited-overs tour. Harmanpreet Kaur's team are going to play 3 T20Is followed by same number of ODIs on this tour. When the squad for the women’s tour of Bangladesh was announced, it surprised many as two big names were missing from the team. They were pacer Shikha Pandey and destructive batter plus wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh, who has good record in the format. What irked the fans even more was that there was no explanation given to the snub.  Not to forget, even pacer Renuka Singh is not part of the squad. She has been India’s leading pacer for the last one year or so.

Shreyanka Patil, who is seen as the next big thing in women’s cricket in India, did not receive the maiden call-up. Even after picking nine wickets in the ACC Women’s Emering Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong, Patil could not break the door.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma will open the innings for India while Jemimah Rodrigues is likely to bat at No 3 for India in the T20Is. Yastika Bhatia will keep wickets while Meghna Singh and Anjali Sarvani are likely to open the bowling for India.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I in Dhaka HERE:

When is Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will take place on Sunday, July 9.

Where is Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

What time will Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I start?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I on TV in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 1st T20I will be available on Fancode website and app.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded