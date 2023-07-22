trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638688
INDIA WOMEN VS BANGLADESH WOMEN

IND-W Vs BAN-W 3rd ODI Free Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI Match In India?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on Bangladesh women in the third ODI with an eye fixed on the trophy. The series is level at 1-1. This is the final and decisive ODI that will decide the winner of the series.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 07:02 AM IST

IND-W Vs BAN-W 3rd ODI Free Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI Match In India? Indian women's cricket team will look to take the ODI series. (Source: Twitter)

India women and Bangladesh women will play each other in the third ODI with the series on the line. Bangladesh had won the first ODI by 40 runs (DLS method) to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series before India bounced back to beat the hosts by a massive margin of 108 runs in the 2nd ODI, a couple of days back. In the third ODI which is to take place at the Shere Bangla stadium in Dhaka, both teams will look to outdo each other. India have already taken the T20I series 2-1. But even the Indian team will admit that, on this tour, Bangladesh women have given a tough fight to India. On Saturday, they cannot take the Bangladesh lightly.

Smriti Mandhana needs runs. Not 30s or 40s but big hundreds. India would want their best top-orde batter to start delivering the big innings again. Her bat has not really done the talking. It is about time now that Mandhana slams al critics with her willow. 

Jemimah Rodrigues has been among runs. In fact, she is the leading run-scorer in the series with 96 runs in 2 matches. With the ball, Devika Vaidya has deliveried, picking five wickets in 2 matches. India batters must look to play Marufa Akter cautiously. With five wickets so far, Akter has been Bangladesh women's best bowler in the series.

Ahead of the third ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here is all you need to know:

What date 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will occur on July 22, Saturday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match India Women vs Bangladesh Women be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will start at 9:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI match?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will not be televised live in India.

How do I watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd ODI match live streaming?

India Women vs Bangladesh Women match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. The match will be available to watch for free on Bangladesh Cricket's YouTube channel. 

