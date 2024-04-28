IND W vs BAN W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st T20I In Sylhet

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium was ablaze with excitement as India Women clashed with Bangladesh Women in the inaugural match of the India Women Tour of Bangladesh 2024. In a game that promised high stakes and riveting cricket, both teams showcased their prowess in an electrifying encounter. nder the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, India Women embarked on a crucial tour, seeking to stamp their authority in the five-match T20I series against Ritu Moni's Bangladesh Women. With players like Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and the prodigious Shafali Verma in their ranks, India aimed for a strong start to the series. On the other hand, Bangladesh looked to leverage home advantage, relying on stalwarts like Nigar Sultana and Nahida Akter to turn the tide in their favour.

Battle of Titans

As the sun kissed the Sylhet skies, the stage was set for a showdown of epic proportions. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Bangladesh Women faced a formidable Indian bowling attack led by Shreyanka Patil and Nahida Akter. However, resilient batting performances from Murshida Khatun and Nigar Sultana propelled Bangladesh to a competitive total of 130 runs. In pursuit of the target, India Women encountered early setbacks, losing crucial wickets in quick succession. Yet, the seasoned duo of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma steadied the ship with a stellar partnership, showcasing exemplary stroke play and unwavering determination. Their partnership proved pivotal in steering India towards victory.

Standout Performances

Smriti Mandhana's elegant stroke play left spectators in awe as she notched up a brilliant half-century, guiding India closer to the target. Equally impressive was Shafali Verma's explosive innings, which injected momentum into India's chase. Their partnership laid the foundation for India's triumph, highlighting their class and composure under pressure. In the bowling department, Deepti Sharma's crafty spin mesmerized the opposition, claiming crucial wickets at crucial junctures. Supported ably by Pooja Vastrakar and Shreyanka Patil, India's bowling unit exhibited discipline and guile, restricting Bangladesh's scoring opportunities and maintaining a stranglehold over the game.

IND W vs BAN W 1st T20: Probable Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women predicted playing XI: Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Dilara Akter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter.

India Women predicted playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh.

IND W vs BAN W 1st T20: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana(w/c), Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Habiba Islam

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu