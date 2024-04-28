GT vs RCB Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli vs Faf du Plessis

The IPL 2024 match no.45 will have the Gujarat Titans (GT) locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Shubman Gill and his side have suffered from a loss against the Delhi Capitals (DC) which was their fifth defeat of the season. RCB stands at the bottom of the points table and they also need wins to keep qualification hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru franchise is enduring a forgettable season in IPL 2024. With just two victories in nine matches, RCB recently clinched a significant win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, facing the Titans in Ahmedabad poses a formidable challenge for the 2016 finalists.

