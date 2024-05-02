IND W vs BAN W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd T20I In Sylhet Stadium, 3:30 PM IST, Sylhet

India take on Bangladesh women in the third T20I with an aim to seal the series today in Sylhet. Harmanpreet Kaur and co have won the first two games of this ongoing five-match series. India want to make a bold statement ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played in Bangladesh later this year. The series helps them do some planning and prepare the perfect squad for these conditions. India have not just won the last two matches but have won them with some authority.

As far as picking you Dream11 team is concerned, pack it up with more of Indian players. Radha Yadav was the star performer with the ball in the last match with a three wicket haul. Shreyanka Patil too picked up 2 wickets while Deepti Sharma and got two and Pooja Vastrakar finished with a solitary wicket. As far as batting is concerned, Smriti Mandhana should be picked as well as Dayalan Hemalatha who smashed a 24-ball 41 in the last match.

There are no injury concerns in both the camps. Finalise your fantasy team only after the toss when you know which players have been picked as both teams are looking to give everyone a chance in this series. Once you have done the homework, making instant changes after knowing the playing 11 will not be very hard. The match starts at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 3 pm IST.

Bangladesh women vs India women: Probable Playing 11s

BAN: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (C/WK), Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna

IND: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (WK), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

BAN-W vs IND-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Nigar Sultana

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Murshida Khatun, Shafali Verma,

All-rounders: Fahima Khatun, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav

Bangladesh women vs India women: Full squads

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Rubya Haider, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Habiba Islam

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), S Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Asha Sobhana