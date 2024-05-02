India Women vs Bangladesh Women 3rd T20I LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Match In India Online And On TV Channel?

India will start favourites again when they face Bangladesh women today in Sylhet in the third T20I. A win today will guarantee them the series as India had been victorious in the previous two games of this five-match series. Indian bowlers are in unbelievable form as they bowled out Bangladesh women in the 2nd T20I for just 119 in 20 overs. Thanks to a fiery knock from Dayalan Hemalatha, India chased down a DLS target in just 5.2 overs. Hemalathan alone hit 41 off just 24 balls, which included 5 fours and 2 sixes respectively.

Bangladesh women have been no match to their Indian counterparts but they cannot be taken lightly by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co as they can pack a punch on their day. Smriti Mandhana's bat has not done much talking in international cricket for some time now and it is important that the left-handed opener comes in her elements before the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 later this year in Bangladesh.

Know all key information related to the India women vs Bangladesh women 3rd T20I below:

When will BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I be played?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played on Thursday, May 2.

What time will BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I start?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I live?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will not be televised on any channel in India.

Where to watch live streaming of BAN-W vs IND-W 3rd T20I live?

The 3rd T20I between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs IND: Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Nigar Sultana(w/c), Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Habiba Islam

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu