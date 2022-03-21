हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh live in India

Checkout the live streaming details of the ICC Women World Cup 2022 match between India women and Bangladesh women.

IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh live in India
Source: Twitter

India women will face Bangladesh women in Match 22 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Tuesday (March 22).

India have lost their previous two games and are struggling at the moment to find the rhythm. The Women in Blue are 3rd in the standing with England and New Zealand looking to cement their spot in place of India. In their last match, India were beaten by Australia despite scoring an impressive total of 277 runs.

On the other hand, Bangladesh have shown good character in every match they have played so far. They beat Pakistan women by nine runs and were close to defeating West Indies in the next game.

Here is all you need to know about India Women vs Bangladesh Women:

When and what time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women start?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women will be played on March 22 (Tuesday) at 06:30 AM IST.

Where will the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women take place?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton. 

Which channel will telecast the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women​ in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women in India?

The ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match India Women vs Bangladesh Women will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

Probable Playing XIs 

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Bangladesh women: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna.

