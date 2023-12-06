IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs England Women Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India women hosts England women in the first T20I of the three-match series in Mumbai today. All the T20I matches will be played at Wankhede stadium. England women also play one Test in Navi Mumbai on this tour. Indian's women's cricketers are returning to action after a long time and expect the stadium to be filled to the last seat. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has allowed free entry into the stadium on the first-come-first-serve basis. Women's cricket has grown by leaps and bounds in India in last decade and it is expected that a massive crowd will cheer for both the teams at the iconic cricket ground.

A huge injury update has come from England camp. Charlie Dean won't be playing the first match as she is out due to a stomach bug. In her absence, England will rely on either Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn as the spin option.

Jemimah Rodrigues is excited for the blockbuster home season, are you? _



The #INDvENG T20I series in Mumbai starts tomorrow _@IDFCFIRSTBank | @JemiRodrigues pic.twitter.com/O7grxKe1Cd — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2023

India have their bases covered in all departments. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Varma at the top will look to give India an explosive start with the bat. Jemimah Rodrigues will bat at No 3 and she was in very good form at the recently-held Women's T20 Trophy. Deepti Sharma can play the role of an anchor while Harmanpreet and Yastika Bhatia are there to do the powerhitting in the death overs. All eyes will be on how Titas Sadhu and Pooja Vastrakar do with the ball.

Know all key details related to the India women vs England women 1st T20I below:

When will the 1st IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match be played?

The 1st IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match will be played on Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00 pm IST.

Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match be played?

The IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match live in India?

The 1st IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to live-stream the 1st IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match?

Live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W match will be available for free on Jio Cinema app and website. The match can also be watched on FanCode app and website in India.