IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI match at the County Ground, 3:30 PM IST, September 24

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI: Indian women's cricket team will take the field on Saturday (September 24) vs England in the third and last ODI. It will also be the last international outing for ace Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami. After an illustrios career that lasted two decades, Jhulan has decided to hang her boots. It is fitting that Jhulan is retiring at Lord's where she played the 2017 World Cup final. However, she regrets not winning a single World Cup in an Indian jersey.

India got most things wrong in the T20 Internationals series which they lost 1-2, especially their batting and fielding. With England missing their three senior players, including injured skipper Heather Knight, it was a good chance for India to register a rare series win over England.

Their middle order issues have gone on for far too long and after three games in England, it remains far from being resolved. D Hemalatha was tried but she could not make much of an impact.

Though Jemimah Rodrigues has been named in the squad, questions remain over her fitness after she was ruled out of The Hundred due to injury.

After being dropped from the T20 squad, pressure will be on Yastika Bhatia to perform. While Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur continue to hold the batting together, Shafali Verma needs to find consistency after three years in international cricket.

My Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between England and India:

Smriti Mandhana (VC), Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Danielle Wyatt, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Davidson Richards, Amy Jones (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh.

England's likely playing 11:

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell.

India's likely playing 11:

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

