The Women's Premier Legaue (WPL) auction returns on Saturday. In the second edition of the auction for the WPL, there will be many stars from the world over up for grabs for the total of five franchises in the league. The WPL 2024 auction will be conducted by Mallika Sagar in Mumbai. The second edition of the league is likely to be held in February and March and the franchises want to fill in the slots in December to that the management knows begins prep for the the tournament.

A total of 165 players will be in the auction pool. The five teams who will be doing the business are: Mumbai Indians (MI), Gujarat Giants (GG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), UP Warriorz (UPW) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

DC have Rs 11.25 crore in their bag. RCB have Rs 10.15 crore. GG have Rs 7.55 crore while MI have Rs 11.4 crore. UPW have Rs 9.5 crore in their purse.

Some of the top picks from the WPL Auction 2024 are Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu, India's Veda Krishnamurthy, West Indies' Deandra Dottin and Australia's Annabel Sutherland among others.

Here are the live streaming details of the WPL 2024 auction

Where will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction going to be held?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held in Mumbai.

When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be held?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be held on December 9.

When will the Women’s Premier League 2024 start?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 will start at 3 PM IST.

Where to watch the live coverage of Women’s Premier League 2024 auction on TV?

The live telecast of the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction will be available on the Sports18 network.

Where to live stream the Women’s Premier League 2024 auction online?

The Women’s Premier League 2024 auction is going to be streaming live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.