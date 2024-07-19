LIVE Score | India-W vs Pakistan-W Asia Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Eye Win
Women's Asia Cup 2024 match no.2 will have arch-rivals India and Pakistan go head to head in Sri Lanka's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday (July 19). Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are in terrific form and their record of winning three out of the four Women's Asia Cup tournaments will give them more confidence for this one as well. Ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, the tournament is very important for teams to get their A-1 game and form into action.
India's record is terrific in the tournament with 17 wins out of the 20 games played so far. India recently played with South Africa which ended as a 1-1 draw in the bilateral series whereas Pakistan were thrashed by England 3-0 in May in a bilateral series.
LIVE India vs Pakistan Updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India women vs Pakistan women Asia Cup 2024 match taking place in Sri Lanka tonight. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.