Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2768209
NewsCricket
IND VS PAK

LIVE Score | India-W vs Pakistan-W Asia Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur And Co Eye Win

India women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2024 Live score and updates: India take on Pakistan in match no.2 of the Asia Cup 2024 in Sri Lanka.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2024, 04:01 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Women's Asia Cup 2024 match no.2 will have arch-rivals India and Pakistan go head to head in Sri Lanka's Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on Friday (July 19). Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are in terrific form and their record of winning three out of the four Women's Asia Cup tournaments will give them more confidence for this one as well. Ahead of the T20 World Cup in October, the tournament is very important for teams to get their A-1 game and form into action.

India's record is terrific in the tournament with 17 wins out of the 20 games played so far. India recently played with South Africa which ended as a 1-1 draw in the bilateral series whereas Pakistan were thrashed by England 3-0 in May in a bilateral series.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India Women Vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2024 Match Here.

19 July 2024
16:02 IST

LIVE India vs Pakistan Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India women vs Pakistan women Asia Cup 2024 match taking place in Sri Lanka tonight. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Organization Vs Government in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Dubai princess Shaikha Mahra announces divorce on Instagram
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Yogi on Toll!
DNA Video
DNA: Unemployment in India
DNA Video
DNA: Viral Video from Jammu Kashmir on Muharram
DNA Video
DNA: Magic in NEET Exam!
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi angry over new rules in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Who is making Afzal a saint?
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Scam in Kedarnath Dham!
DNA Video
DNA: Government's big action against Pooja Khedkar