IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch India women vs Pakistan women Match Online and on TV?

Team India will begin their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash vs arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, February 12, at Newlands in Cape Town. The Harmanpreet Kaur and Co have never won a World Cup and they would be eyeing the top finish this time to lift the elusive trophy. The India vs Pakistan battle adds more spice to the opening battle. However, it is also true that India are a far superior side than Pakistan, at least on paper. But this is the most volatile format of the three and anything can happen on that particular day. Knowing it is World Cup, shocking results are the nature of the tournament.

Not to forget, in Asia Cup last year, Pakistan had defeated India. The Women in Blue went on to win the tournament eventually but they had got a poor start to the tournament. That is why India cannot afford to take Pakistan lightly by any means.

Ahead of the opening clash, India have already got a big blow in form of injured Smriti Mandhana. India batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar informed the press a day before the game that Mandhana has been ruled out but will be available from second match.

Here's everything you need to know about India women vs Pakistan women match:

When will India Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 6:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 6 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live match of India Women Women vs Pakistan Women on TV?

You can catch the live action of India Women taking on Pakistan Women on the Star Sports network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India Women vs Pakistan Women online?

You can catch the live streaming of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match between India Women vs Pakistan Women match on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (c), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Wadood, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan.