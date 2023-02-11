LIVE Updates | IND-W vs Pak-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Cricket Live Score: Smriti Mandhana Ruled out due to Fingre Injury

It is time for yet another India vs Pakistan game! This is it is in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. Harmanpreet Kaur's Women in Blue are set to take on Bismah Maroof's Women in Green. This is going to be the tournament opener for both sides and they would try to give their hundred per cent in this game to kick off the campaign on high. India received a big blow ahead of the clash as star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the game. It will be interesting to see how Team India cop up with this challenge

India vs Pakistan Head to head

India and Pakistan women's cricket teams have faced each other several times in T20 international matches. India holds the upper hand with 11 wins out of 16 matches, while Pakistan has won 5 matches. In T20 World Cups, India and Pakistan have faced each other three times, with India winning all three encounters. When it comes to the highest scorer in matches between India and Pakistan, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana holds the record, with 217 runs in 7 innings, including one century and two half-centuries.

As for the highest wicket-taker, Indian spinner Poonam Yadav holds the record, with 10 wickets in 7 innings, including two three-wicket hauls.

These statistics demonstrate the competitiveness and intensity of the India vs Pakistan rivalry in women's cricket, and highlight the skill and talent of the players on both sides.

Indian women's team in ICC events

The Indian women's cricket team has had a strong performance in ICC events since 2017. In the 2017 Women's World Cup, India made it to the final, where they lost to England. However, this was a significant improvement from their previous performances, and it marked the emergence of a talented young Indian team. In 2018, the Indian women's team reached the final of the Asia Cup T20 tournament, where they lost to Bangladesh. The following year, India made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, where they were defeated by eventual champions Australia.

In 2020, India made it to the final of the T20 World Cup once again, this time held in Australia. They were once again defeated by Australia, but their strong performance in reaching the final was a testament to the growing strength of the Indian women's cricket team. In recent years, the Indian women's cricket team has seen a surge of young and talented players, such as Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who have helped establish the team as one of the strongest in the world. With a combination of experienced players and young talent, the Indian women's cricket team is poised for continued success in ICC events.