After squandering a chance to win their first Group A match against Australia, India will be seeking a better show in batting and bowling in a crucial game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday. Touted as a match of catching a wide public interest due to the large number of Indian and Pakistani-origin people residing in the city, expect the stadium to be a full house when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field in a match where the future of their campaign in the tournament hinges heavily. A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition.

Match Details

India women vs Pakistan women

Commonwealth Games 2022

31st July, Sunday

3.30 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

When is India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match is scheduled to take place on 31st July, 2022 (Sunday).

Where will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match start?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will begin at 3:30 pm (IST) while the toss will take place at 3 pm (IST).

How can I watch India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match?

The India vs Pakistan CWG 2022 match will be available on Sony Sports Network and you can live stream the game on SonyLIV app as well. Firstpost will also run the LIVE BLOG for the encounter.

Full Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia

Pakistan Women Squad: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza