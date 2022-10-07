IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India Women vs Pakistan women online and on TV?

Team India would expect that opener Shafali Verma comes out of the lean patch she has been enduring for some time and the team extends their domination of Pakistan when the two arch-rivals clash in their Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 match, in Sylhet on Friday (October 7). The Indian team gave ample game time to their fringe players, making as many as eight changes in the last two games, but against Pakistan – one of title contenders – the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is expected to have full strength team on the field.

Pakistan are coming into the contest after suffering a shock four-wicket defeat at the hands of minnows Thailand on Thursday. The two sides currently occupy the top two spot in the points table with India, who have won three games on the trot, leading the table.

Two absolute cracker of games on Day 7 of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 !

Thailand face a young and dynamic UAE in the first match, and India face their competition, Pakistan , in the second!

Who are you rooting for? #THAIvUAE #INDvPAK #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/isIGxi53a4 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 6, 2022

While an India-Pakistan tie always generates hype, the recent two matches between the two sides failed to produce a close game with India winning comfortably. India were at their ruthless best as they brushed aside Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in July. In fact, India have won the last five meeting against the neighbours in the format easily.

After being rested for a game each, the star openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana will be expected to provide a strong start. The big-hitting Shafali will be feeling the pressure as she still looks low on confidence. She was able to spend some time in the middle in the match against Malaysia but looked scratchy and far from her best.

Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs Pakistan Women clash in Women’s Asia Cup 2022:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) take place?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will be played on October 7, Friday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will be played in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will begin at 1 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1230pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W)?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W)?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Pakistan Women (PAK-W) will be available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs PAK-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

PAK-W: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu