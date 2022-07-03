Ahead of the second match of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, India speedster Pooja Vastrakar said that she want her team to play dominantly against the hosts to win the match by a big margin.India will take on the Sri Lanka team in the second match of the series on Monday. India are leading the series by 1-0. Pooja Vastrakar played an aggressive innings of 21 not out (19 balls) after taking two wickets for 26 runs in the opening ODI against the hosts

Snapshots from #TeamIndia's winning start to the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"We will have our first game approached in second match. And we would like to win the series 3-0. Our approach is to dominate Sri Lanka in the second match," said Pooja Vastrakar in a pre-match press conference.

"I am spending a lot of time in the practice sessions, with the bowling coach and batting coach. Earlier I had no experience, now I have gained experience by talking to most of my seniors. After getting so much experience now I can go to the ground and imply those suggestions in the game," she added.

Talking about the other young bowlers in the team, Vastrakar said, "We are all young and have known each other since under-19 days. Everyone is friendly within the team, so because of this also it feels good to work with other bowlers."

Talking about India`s last match against Sri Lanka, All-round Team India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series here at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Friday. For Women in Blue, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma played knocks of 44 and 35 respectively as visitors chased the target of 172 with 12 overs still to go. Earlier, Fiery knocks by Hasini Perera (37) and Nilakshi de Silva (46) went in vain as brilliant bowling by Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma bundled out Sri Lanka to a modest total of 171.